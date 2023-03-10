SCV Chamber Business Expo Returns This Summer

The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce (SCV Chamber) is set to bring back its Business Expo this summer at the Hyatt Regency Valencia for businesses to connect with one another.

The Business Expo is open to all business sectors throughout the Santa Clarita Valley and is scheduled for Wednesday, June 28 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Hyatt Regency, according to SCV Chamber officials.

“Our Business Expo provides business with the opportunity of both business-to-business and business-to-consumer connections,” said Becki Robb, 2023 chair of the SCV Chamber Board. “The Expo is a business-focused community event aimed at bringing together residents, business owners, and entrepreneurs to support business growth throughout the Santa Clarita Valley.”

The Hyatt Regency is the Title Sponsor for this year’s Business Expo.

The Chamber’s valley-wide Business Expo is Santa Clarita’s largest business event and premier opportunity to connect businesses, organizations, and the Santa Clarita community face-to-face, according to officials.

The Business Expo allows exhibitors to engage, connect and grow their businesses and ignite their entrepreneurial spirit.

The event gives a chance for the whole community to see some businesses all in one place and learn about newly offered products and services, officials said.

“We’re excited to bring back our region’s largest business-to-business and business-to-consumer Expo, as hundreds of businesses and individuals attend, giving your business a chance for promotion and gain exposure,” said Ivan Volschenk, president/CEO of the SCV Chamber. “Exhibitors will reach hundreds of prospective clients, colleagues, and professionals in a wide range of industries and explore new opportunities promoting their business to the region. Attendees will enjoy making new leads with companies doing business throughout our amazing valley.”

The early bird registration for the Business Expo is open for SCV Chamber members, at a discounted rate of $75, this rate is available until Friday, March 31.

Registration is set to be open at all businesses and the fee for an exhibitor is $125 for members and $200 for non-members.

To register for the event visit the SCV Chamber’s website and click on the events tab.

Sponsorships for the Business Expo are also available, prime locations are scheduled to be part of sponsorships.

For more information and details reach out to hello@scvchamber.com .

