Open in App
Santa Clarita, CA
See more from this location?
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

SCV Chamber Business Expo Returns This Summer

By Dani Gallegos,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18lQf0_0lEr7qd900

The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce (SCV Chamber) is set to bring back its Business Expo this summer at the Hyatt Regency Valencia for businesses to connect with one another.

The Business Expo is open to all business sectors throughout the Santa Clarita Valley and is scheduled for Wednesday, June 28 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Hyatt Regency, according to SCV Chamber officials.

“Our Business Expo provides business with the opportunity of both business-to-business and business-to-consumer connections,” said Becki Robb, 2023 chair of the SCV Chamber Board. “The Expo is a business-focused community event aimed at bringing together residents, business owners, and entrepreneurs to support business growth throughout the Santa Clarita Valley.”

The Hyatt Regency is the Title Sponsor for this year’s Business Expo.

The Chamber’s valley-wide Business Expo is Santa Clarita’s largest business event and premier opportunity to connect businesses, organizations, and the Santa Clarita community face-to-face, according to officials.

The Business Expo allows exhibitors to engage, connect and grow their businesses and ignite their entrepreneurial spirit.

The event gives a chance for the whole community to see some businesses all in one place and learn about newly offered products and services, officials said.

“We’re excited to bring back our region’s largest business-to-business and business-to-consumer Expo, as hundreds of businesses and individuals attend, giving your business a chance for promotion and gain exposure,” said Ivan Volschenk, president/CEO of the SCV Chamber. “Exhibitors will reach hundreds of prospective clients, colleagues, and professionals in a wide range of industries and explore new opportunities promoting their business to the region. Attendees will enjoy making new leads with companies doing business throughout our amazing valley.”

The early bird registration for the Business Expo is open for SCV Chamber members, at a discounted rate of $75, this rate is available until Friday, March 31.

Registration is set to be open at all businesses and the fee for an exhibitor is $125 for members and $200 for non-members.

To register for the event visit the SCV Chamber’s website and click on the events tab.

Sponsorships for the Business Expo are also available, prime locations are scheduled to be part of sponsorships.

For more information and details reach out to hello@scvchamber.com .

Do you have a news tip? Call us at (661) 298-1220, or send an email to news@hometownstation.com. Don’t miss a thing. Get breaking KHTS Santa Clarita News Alerts delivered right to your inbox. Report a typo or error, email Corrections@hometownstation.com

KHTS FM 98.1 and AM 1220 is Santa Clarita’s only local radio station. KHTS mixes in a combination of news, traffic, sports, and features along with your favorite adult contemporary hits. Santa Clarita news and features are delivered throughout the day over our airwaves, on our website and through a variety of social media platforms. Our KHTS national award-winning daily news briefs are now read daily by 34,000+ residents. A vibrant member of the Santa Clarita community, the KHTS broadcast signal reaches all of the Santa Clarita Valley and parts of the high desert communities located in the Antelope Valley. The station streams its talk shows over the web, reaching a potentially worldwide audience. Follow @KHTSRadio on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Santa Clarita, CA newsLocal Santa Clarita, CA
The Senior Hour – Senior Center Fun and the UnGunn- 3/15/2023
Santa Clarita, CA1 hour ago
Things To Do In Santa Clarita, Santa Clarita Events – March 15, 2023
Santa Clarita, CA8 hours ago
COC Recognized With Innovative Technology Use Award
Santa Clarita, CA3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Santa Clarita Holds ‘Free To Be Me’ Festival For Special Needs Community
Santa Clarita, CA4 days ago
Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day With Roasted Corned Beef
Santa Clarita, CA7 hours ago
What’s Filming This Week In Santa Clarita? – Mar. 13 – Mar. 19, 2023
Santa Clarita, CA1 day ago
Colorful Holi Celebration Hosted At Castaic Lake
Los Angeles, CA4 days ago
State Legislation Presented To City Council For Vote Of Support
Santa Clarita, CA5 hours ago
Wilk Introduces Bill To Help The Homeless Get Off The Streets
Santa Clarita, CA2 days ago
‘It Is Up To All Of Us To Challenge Racism’: Hart District, NAACP Come Together To Address Slurs In Social Media Posts
Santa Clarita, CA1 day ago
Hikers Take Guided Tour Of St. Francis Dam Ruins Ahead Of 95th Anniversary Of Collapse
Santa Clarita, CA3 days ago
Complaint Filed Against Acton Mobile Home Park For Operation Of Large Cesspools
Acton, CA3 hours ago
NAACP Santa Clarita Set To Host Press Conference On Racial Slurs In Social Media Video
Santa Clarita, CA2 days ago
Suspect At Large After Stealing Purse From Woman At Costco
Santa Clarita, CA1 day ago
COC To Offer Free Tax Preparation Services
Santa Clarita, CA6 days ago
Hart District Superintendent Message Regarding ‘Offensive’ Social Media Posts
Santa Clarita, CA5 days ago
Santa Clarita Clocks To ‘Spring Forward’ To Daylight Saving
Santa Clarita, CA5 days ago
Hearing Of Protest Scheduled For L.A. County Brush Clearance Program
Santa Clarita, CA6 days ago
5 Freeway Northbound Lanes Reduced For Seven Months In Castaic
Castaic, CA1 day ago
Schiavo Introduces Bill Paving The Way For Electric Roads
Santa Clarita, CA6 days ago
Santa Clarita Shooting Victim Brought To Hospital ‘Unconscious,’ Investigation Continues
Santa Clarita, CA2 days ago
Newhall Murder Victim Identified
Santa Clarita, CA2 days ago
The Master’s University Sports Teams Play Scrimmage With Special Olympics Athletes
Santa Clarita, CA2 days ago
No Injuries Reported After Truck Overturns On 5 Freeway
Santa Clarita, CA6 hours ago
Garcia Calls For Release Of Information About COVID Origins
Santa Clarita, CA4 days ago
Five Stolen Catalytic Converters, Meth Recovered After Search Of Illegally Parked Vehicle
Santa Clarita, CA1 hour ago
Child Ejected From Vehicle After 5 Freeway Crash
Santa Clarita, CA3 days ago
7-Year-Old Ejected In 5 Freeway Crash After Sharing Seatbelt, Father Arrested
Bakersfield, CA2 days ago
Car Thief Who Crashed On 5 Freeway, Fled On Foot Arrested
Santa Clarita, CA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy