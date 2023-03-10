Open in App
Pittsburgh, PA
abc27 News

Steelers executive who built 1970s Super Bowl dynasty dies

By Michael Reiner,

4 days ago

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN)- A front office executive for the Pittsburgh Steelers who helped draft players on teams that won multiple Super Bowls in the 1970s has died.

According to multiple sources, Dick Haley died at the age of 85.

Two former Pittsburgh Steelers’ players die on the same day

Steelers President Art Rooney II released a statement:

“We lost an amazing football mind and a better man with the passing of Dick Haley. He was a valuable part of this franchise for 23 years, the first 4 of those as a player and the final 19 as a member of the Player Personnel Department. Dick played an instrumental role in our unprecedented success in the 1970s during the second part of his career. He developed a unique eye for talent, and he ultimately helped identify and draft many of the players that allowed us to win four Super Bowls during that decade. My condolences go out to the entire Haley family during this difficult time.”

Steelers President Art Rooney II

Under Haley’s direction, the Steelers won four Super Bowl titles at the end of the 1974, 1975, 1978 and 1979 seasons. During this time, the Steelers acquired seven Pro Football Hall of Fame players. After his time in the Steelers front office, he was an executive with the New York Jets and Miami Dolphins.

Haley, a Western Pennsylvania native, played college football as a running back for Pitt before playing in the NFL for Washington, Minnesota, and Pittsburgh over the course of six seasons.

Dick Haley was the father of former Steelers offensive coordinator Todd Haley. Todd said in a tweet that Dick died after a lengthy battle with Parkinson’s Disease and dementia.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.

