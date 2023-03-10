DEP: No signs of groundwater contamination found in first results from independent water sampling

East Palestine residents concerned about well water quality 02:08

DARLINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection found no contamination in the first results from independent groundwater sampling near the site of a toxic train derailment across the border in East Palestine, Ohio.

"Today's negative results are an encouraging sign for Pennsylvania residents. DEP will continue collecting samples over the next several months and the Commonwealth will continue to lead the way so that Pennsylvanians are aware of and protected from any threats to their safety and resources that may arise," Rich Negrin, Acting Secretary of the DEP, said in a press release.

The DEP analyzed water samples collected from private drinking water wells for vinyl chloride, ethanol and glycol -- chemicals that were on the train could have potentially contaminated groundwater.

The DEP said it's in the process of working to share water sampling data publicly and will do more tests in the future.

It's also collecting soil samples from Pennsylvania properties within a 2-mile radius of the derailment site to determine if any soot or ash from the controlled burn has had any impact. The samples will be used to help tell farmers and residents about any possible risks ahead of the upcoming planting season.