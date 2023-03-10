Open in App
New Mexico State
See more from this location?
The Center Square

New Mexico coronavirus public health emergency order expiring in the coming weeks

By by Tom Joyce | The Center Square contributor,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Xznor_0lEr2yna00

(The Center Square) – New Mexico's coronavirus public health emergency will end this month.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham extended the public health emergency for the final time last week. It will last until March 31, 2023, and will expire afterward.

"While we're still seeing COVID cases, our preparedness and collaborative work have helped turn a once-in-a-century public health emergency into a manageable situation," Governor Lujan Grisham said in a press release issued by the state's Department of Public Health. "We are working diligently across state agencies to make sure New Mexicans continue to be supported as federal COVID programs wind down."

In her announcement, Lujan Grisham urged the public not only to get vaccinated against the coronavirus but to stay updated on their booster shots.

'I urge all New Mexicans, and particularly those who are older or, who have compromised immune systems, to get vaccinated or get their booster shots if they have not done so already," Gov. Lujan Grisham said in the release.

New Mexico initially declared a public health emergency in response to the coronavirus pandemic on March 11, 2020. In the three years since the state said it had aligned its emergency orders with the federal government in hopes of mitigating cases and deaths.

The federal government will end its coronavirus emergency orders on May 11.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local New Mexico State newsLocal New Mexico State
Newly passed bill in New Mexico to hold people accountable for unsafe gun practices
Las Cruces, NM7 hours ago
New Mexico agency looking for 'professional bear huggers'
Santa Fe, NM13 hours ago
New Mexico Governor names 2 Board of Regents members for Eastern New Mexico University
Portales, NM1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Local farmers spearhead soil testing after train derailment
East Palestine, OH11 hours ago
‘Great intertwined futures’: Inslee welcomes British Columbia Premier Eby to Washington
Olympia, WA1 day ago
Legislation outlawing cat declawing up for final passage in Illinois House
Springfield, IL10 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy