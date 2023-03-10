Air Force football recruiting violations outlined by NCAA as final ruling on assistant closes case

The NCAA ruled a former Air Force assistant committed two Level I violations, bringing to a close the investigation into recruiting violations that left the Falcons’ football program on probation last fall.

Detailed in a 33-page final report from the NCAA , four former assistants knowingly circumvented rules to provide impermissible campus tours to at least 23 prospects during the COVID-19 "dead period," denied any wrongdoing when initially questioned, and asked recruits to provide false or misleading information to prevent the violations from being discovered.

Air Force football under NCAA investigation after self-reporting potential recruiting violations

Three of the assistants accepted the NCAA’s findings and agreed to undisclosed sanctions for Level 1 violations. The fourth disputed the findings, leading to a further hearing and the delay in the final report that was issued on Friday.

There will be no further penalties for Air Force, which reached an agreement in September to serve two years of probation (not affecting postseason eligibility), a fine, a reduction of official visits, recruiting communications and evaluation days and a reduction in football squad size by 10 players for the 2022 season.

The academy has noted that it fired three civilian coaches and reassigned the military coach to an administrative role.

Multiple outlets have reported Del Cowsette, Jonathan Himebauch and Bill Sheridan were the three civilian assistants involved, while the military coach role at the time was filled by Andre Morris. Sports Illustrated reported that Sheridan, who resigned from Wisconsin shortly after Air Force’s infractions came to light in May 2022, was the assistant disputing the NCAA’s findings.

The coach who contested the case, unnamed in the report, was given a three-year show-cause order. During that period, any NCAA member school employing him must restrict him from all athletically related activities unless it shows cause why the restrictions should not apply.

It does not appear that Cowsette or Sheridan are currently coaching in college football. Himebauch is coaching in the XFL.

Coach Troy Calhoun, the investigation concluded, was not made aware of the visits and the case did not rise to the level of the head coach failing to monitor or exhibit lack of institutional control.

The assistants specifically asked recruits not to tell Calhoun the full extent of their visits or post on social media.

Air Force’s “prompt self-detection and self-disclosure of the violations,” “prompt acknowledgement of the violations, acceptance or responsibility and imposition of meaningful corrective measures and/or penalties,” “affirmative steps to expedite final resolution of the matter,” “established history of self-reporting Level III or secondary violations and “exemplary cooperation” were cited as mitigating factors impacting the terms of the resolution.

“The U.S. Air Force Academy held steadfast to our core values and beliefs throughout this process and are grateful to bring this matter to conclusion,” said a joint statement from academy Superintendent Lt. Gen. Richard Clark and director of athletics Nathan Pine. “Beginning with self-reporting the violations, we have worked collaboratively with the NCAA Enforcement staff and Committee on Infractions on our negotiated resolution to ensure that those individuals responsible for the violations were identified and held accountable and that the Academy took full responsibility as an institution.

Early signing period | Signatures arrive for Air Force football

"We also worked with the NCAA to ensure the penalties were significant and commensurate with the violations. While the release of the full report and its details is disappointing and not in keeping with our expectations, we are confident that our football program will do better moving forward.”

The situation arose in the summer of 2020. Unable to bring recruits on campus because of COVID-19 restrictions on the base, football coaches brainstormed solutions. The idea was raised to involve preparatory school coaches, with the hope that NCAA rules wouldn’t apply to them since they are not technically college coaches. However, Air Force’s compliance department nixed that idea, noting that the prep school coaches are institutional staff members of the academy and subject to the same restrictions.

In September 2020, the AFA admissions office began offering “windshield tours.” The tours were self-guided, no-contact driving tours for any prospective student who was admitted through an online registration process.

The four football assistants encouraged recruits to sign up for a windshield tour, but arranged for a prep school coach to meet the prospects during their visits and provide tours of facilities. This, the NCAA concluded, came with the knowledge that the practice was outside the permitted rules. The visits ran from Sept. 12, 2020, through Jan. 25, 2021.

The violations included a coach meeting a recruit at an off-campus restaurant after they completed a tour with the prep school coach. Also, an assistant met with a recruit in Nevada while at his son’s high school.

Himebach’s son played the first part of his high school career in Reno, Nev.

On Jan. 25, 2021, athletics department staff noticed two football prospects outside the football stadium. The compliance department launched an investigation, and on Feb. 17, 2021, the violations were self-reported to the NCAA.

The stories of the assistants involved, according to the NCAA’s report, shifted from initial denials to admissions when provided with evidence that included text messages with recruits.

Air Force has seen little noticeable fallout from the recruiting scandal. The team went 10-3 this past season, its third consecutive full season with 10-plus wins, and signed around two dozen three-star recruits during the December and February signing periods.

Air Force football program put on probation by NCAA