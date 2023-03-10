Open in App
Big Sandy, WV
Lootpress

Officer-involved shooting under investigation in McDowell County

By Lootpress News Staff,

4 days ago
MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – On Friday, March 10, 2023, at approximately 5:45 am, members of the West Virginia State Police SRT acting in cooperation with the FBI served a search warrant at the residence of Jeremy Lester in reference to the Possession and Distribution of Child Pornography.

Upon entry, members were confronted by Darius Lester, 22 of Big Sandy, West Virginia who was armed and attempted to attack the members with a hammer. Members engaged the suspect and shots were fired stopping the threat. First aid was administered on the scene until EMS arrived.

Darius Lester was transported to Raleigh General Hospital for his injuries.

The status of this investigation is active and ongoing.

