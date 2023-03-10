New Britain Township Police Get $80,000 to Add Cameras to Squad Cars

DOYLESTOWN, PA—New Britain Township police are getting an $80,000 state grant to purchase cameras for police cars and mobile modems.

The grant comes from the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency’s Local Law Enforcement Support Grant program. The program gives law enforcement agencies resources to update their technology, which can include purchasing or upgrading equipment. The grant can also be used to cover nontraditional law enforcement personnel costs, support retention and recruitment efforts and provide training.

New Britain Police Chief Richard Clowser said that the grant will help modernize his department quickly. “This technology can be costly and take years to program into budgets,” Clowser said in a statement.

State Sen. Steve Santarsiero, whose constituents include New Britain Township, said the technology will improve the safety of police officers and bring more transparency to the department. “Our communities are safest when our local police have adequate resources to do their jobs,” Santarsiero said.

More information on the program is available online.

