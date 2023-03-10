Open in App
New Britain, PA
See more from this location?
TAPinto.net

New Britain Township Police Get $80,000 to Add Cameras to Squad Cars

By TAPinto Doylestown,

4 days ago

DOYLESTOWN, PA—New Britain Township police are getting an $80,000 state grant to purchase cameras for police cars and mobile modems.

The grant comes from the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency’s Local Law Enforcement Support Grant program. The program gives law enforcement agencies resources to update their technology, which can include purchasing or upgrading equipment. The grant can also be used to cover nontraditional law enforcement personnel costs, support retention and recruitment efforts and provide training.

New Britain Police Chief Richard Clowser said that the grant will help modernize his department quickly. “This technology can be costly and take years to program into budgets,” Clowser said in a statement.

State Sen. Steve Santarsiero, whose constituents include New Britain Township, said the technology will improve the safety of police officers and bring more transparency to the department. “Our communities are safest when our local police have adequate resources to do their jobs,” Santarsiero said.

More information on the program is available online.

Want more news like this delivered to your inbox? Sign up for our daily and weekly e-mail newsletters online.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UwFEw_0lEqyufK00

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Pennsylvania State newsLocal Pennsylvania State
P.J. Whelihan’s Opens First Restaurant in Bucks County in Cross Keys Place
Doylestown, PA15 hours ago
Phillipsburg UEZ and Town Council Approve 2023 Projects
Phillipsburg, NJ2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Man Arrested in Westfield Home Burglary, Auto Thefts
Westfield, NJ11 hours ago
Madison Police Part of Burglary Ring that Led to 14 Year Prison Sentence for Bergen County Man
Madison, NJ10 hours ago
Westfield Residents Were Home When Burglar Broke In, Stole Purse, Police Say
Westfield, NJ10 hours ago
Driver charged after crashing minivan into Philadelphia Police Department headquarters
Philadelphia, PA10 hours ago
Morristown Police Welcomes New Officer David Moran to Their Ranks
Morristown, NJ9 hours ago
Perth Amboy Man Sentenced to 25 Years for 2021 Execution-Style Murder of Union Man
Perth Amboy, NJ19 hours ago
Public's Input Sought on Plainfield Police Department by Accreditation Assessment Team
Plainfield, NJ1 day ago
Upper Darby Man Killed in West Philadelphia Shooting
Upper Darby, PA1 day ago
Woman, 19, killed in crash at railroad crossing in downtown Quakertown
Quakertown, PA1 day ago
Residents Unharmed After Chimney Collapse in Westfield
Westfield, NJ4 hours ago
1 dead, 2 injured in Northern Liberties triple shooting
Philadelphia, PA15 hours ago
Man Jailed After Fleeing From Police
Wilmington, DE16 hours ago
Newtown Twp. police search for 2 suspects in counterfeit money scheme
Newtown, PA4 days ago
Speeding Teen Crashes Parents' Corvette In Edison
Edison, NJ2 days ago
Peace of Mind: BTPD Offers Home Security Checks for Out-of-Town Residents
Bordentown, NJ14 hours ago
New Providence Firefighters' Quick Response Extinguishes Warehouse Fire
New Providence, NJ10 hours ago
Driver killed in Atlantic City Expressway crash
Philadelphia, PA3 days ago
Developer Seeks Sewer Permit to Build Linden Street Hotel
Camden, NJ18 hours ago
Cranford Community Truck Parade Set for This Weekend
Cranford, NJ1 day ago
Sliver of Land Donated for Valenti School in New Brunswick Returning to Developer
New Brunswick, NJ11 hours ago
Philly Police ID Suspects In Center City Beating
Philadelphia, PA4 days ago
Driver identified after fatal crash into Pa. home
Easton, PA4 days ago
Recording of Rahway's 2023 State of the City Event Available (PHOTOS)
Rahway, NJ11 hours ago
I-287 Southbound Lane Closures Beginning Tomorrow in Morristown
Morristown, NJ10 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy