Open in App
Jacksonville, FL
See more from this location?
WOKV

‘It is preventable:’ Jacksonville swim instructor gives parents tips on how to avoid a tragedy

By Logan MacDonald,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GXuX9_0lEqyhR700

According to statistics from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention , drowning is the number one cause of death for children between one and four years old. During just the last six weeks, Action News Jax has reported on two children in that age range that have died of drownings here in Jacksonville, including a two-and-a-half-year-old found dead in a retention pond on the city’s westside one week ago .

On Friday, Action News Jax had the chance to speak with Arin Williams, the marketing coordinator for Swimming Safari Swim School in Jacksonville, who says teaching children to swim at a young age is one of the best things a parent can do for their child.

“Swim lessons are actually proven to reduce the rate of drowning by 88 percent,” Williams tells Action News Jax. “It is the best gift you could give your kids, teaching them those water safety skills.”

Additionally, Williams says Swimming Safari Swim School teaches children as young as four-months-old how to hold their breath, roll over to their backs to float, and look for a nearby wall. Williams says swimming skills taught at a young age can be truly life-saving while helping fight the broader problem of child drownings.

“It is so heartbreaking, especially because it is preventable,” Williams says. “It’s a preventable death if we take those steps to make our kids safe and our homes safe.”

Furthermore, while formal swimming lessons are a great way to teach children these possibly life-saving skills, Williams says there are steps parents can take at home as well to decrease their children’s risk of drowning. Some of those tips Williams suggests include keeping toys and floaties out of the family pool in order to discourage unattended children from jumping in, dressing your children in bright clothing so that they are easier to spot and save if they do go underwater, and always to make sure someone is watching the pool during use.

More drowning statistics can be found on the CDC website by clicking here .

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter ]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Jacksonville, FL newsLocal Jacksonville, FL
After husky puppies make a mischievous escape, Jacksonville police officers come to the rescue
Jacksonville, FL15 hours ago
Pothole Problem: Jacksonville woman frustrated no one will pay for damage to car
Jacksonville, FL7 hours ago
First Black female UPS driver in Jacksonville changing the game for women drivers
Jacksonville, FL1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Mayo Clinic adding $60.3 million patient tower addition
Jacksonville, FL17 hours ago
UGA student recovering in Jacksonville after she suffered brain hemorrhage on spring break in Mexico
Athens, GA16 hours ago
Jon Smith Subs coming to Windsor Commons in Jacksonville
Jacksonville, FL1 day ago
The 7 Best Jacksonville Restaurants | Where to Eat in Jacksonville, FL
Jacksonville, FL16 hours ago
Jacksonville inmate accused of murder dies at hospital after ‘prior medical issues,’ police say
Jacksonville, FL12 hours ago
High school English teacher sets the bar high for students
Palm Coast, FL1 day ago
Duval parent claims teacher attempted to organize Anti-DeSantis protest with middle school students
Atlantic Beach, FL1 day ago
Orange Park Mall issues reminder ahead of spring break & following recent security threats
Orange Park, FL2 days ago
Police: Jacksonville inmate charged with murder dies at the hospital
Jacksonville, FL1 day ago
Dick Mondell’s Third Location is Coming to Jacksonville Beach
Jacksonville Beach, FL8 hours ago
JSO working to resolve crime one step at a time
Jacksonville, FL3 days ago
Sheriff T.K. Waters hits the streets for second community walk to fight crime in Jacksonville
Jacksonville, FL3 days ago
Historic partnership between UF and Jacksonville passes 16-1
Jacksonville, FL1 day ago
Retired Marine gets a mortgage free home in Yulee
Yulee, FL2 days ago
Fast rise, faster fall of Jacksonville rapper Kshordy
Jacksonville, FL1 day ago
Person sought by police after robbery at Jacksonville Wells Fargo
Jacksonville, FL1 day ago
Evacuation notice issued in Interlachen due to a brush fire
Interlachen, FL2 days ago
Police: Man in serious condition after shooting on Jacksonville's Eastside
Jacksonville, FL1 day ago
After 16 years, killer in brutal Orange Park murder escapes death penalty, gets life in prison
Jacksonville, FL1 day ago
Police notice pattern of guns, drugs, gang members at Jacksonville-area vacation rentals
Jacksonville Beach, FL4 days ago
Former Florida Highway Patrol Trooper of the Year accused of being ‘addict of controlled substances’
Jacksonville, FL1 day ago
Police, FBI looking for bank robbery suspect in Springfield
Jacksonville, FL1 day ago
Your city, your money: How changing the mayor impacts you
Jacksonville, FL15 hours ago
Crash with injuries blocking traffic on Interstate 295 southbound
Jacksonville, FL8 hours ago
Man killed after crashing into ditch on Old Plank Road
Jacksonville, FL3 days ago
Palm Coast man slashed driver in road rage attack, deputies say
Palm Coast, FL1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy