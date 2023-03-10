Problematic Faves: The TV Characters We Love to Hate

There are some tv characters you just love to hate and hate to love.

Viewers feel conflicted when watching them: we root for them to win and root for them to fail.

They’re scammers, drug dealers, murderous superheroes and serial killers. One is just an all-around bad person.

The love-hate relationship fans feel for these characters is a testament to how brilliantly they are written and how effectively the actors portray them on-screen.

Here’s a list of the TV characters audiences can get enough of despite how horrible they are.