Open in App
TheWrap

Problematic Faves: The TV Characters We Love to Hate

By Raquel "Rocky" Harris,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IQFn8_0lEquKTM00

There are some tv characters you just love to hate and hate to love.

Viewers feel conflicted when watching them: we root for them to win and root for them to fail.

They’re scammers, drug dealers, murderous superheroes and serial killers. One is just an all-around bad person.

The love-hate relationship fans feel for these characters is a testament to how brilliantly they are written and how effectively the actors portray them on-screen.

Here’s a list of the TV characters audiences can get enough of despite how horrible they are.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Melissa McCarthy's Oscars gown was ruined when Christian Siriano's studio flooded — so he made a new one in days
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Best and Worst Dressed Stars at the 2023 Oscars: See the Style Winners and Losers
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Ryan Seacrest Suffers Oscars Mishap While Arriving at Awards Show
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy