Man charged with 2 boys' shootings sentenced for one

A man initially charged with murder and attempted murder in connection with the August, 2021, shootings of brothers ages 11 and 14 was sentenced Thursday to at least 10 years in prison after earlier pleading guilty to felonious assault with a gun specification.

Prosecutors’ withdrawal of murder charges against Tyler Williams, 21, of the 3000 block of Nebraska Avenue, was not a part of the deal, however, and those charges could be refiled in the future.

Williams was arrested nearly five months after the Aug. 20, 2021, shootings of Nathan Sumner, 11, and Miguel Sumner, 14, while they played basketball near their home in Toledo’s Polish Village neighborhood.

He pleaded guilty Feb. 23 to the felonious assault charge in exchange for prosecutors’ dismissal of a related attempted aggravated murder charge associated with Miguel Sumner’s wounding. Lucas County Common Pleas Judge Lindsey Navarre sentenced him to between seven and 10½ years for felonious assault plus a mandatory three years for the gun specification.

Judge Navarre’s filing specifies that aggravated murder, murder, and other charges related to Nathan Sumner’s death are separate from the state’s offer that Williams accepted.