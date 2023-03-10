Richmond judge brings back life sentence for man who murdered trooper
By Jon Burkett, Mike Bergazzi,
4 days ago
RICHMOND, Va. -- Six years after he shot and killed a Virginia state trooper, a judge has ordered that a man be locked up for the rest of his life.
During a hearing in Richmond Circuit Court Friday, Judge Claire Cardwell revoked the suspended sentence handed down to Travis Ball five years ago.
“That message should've been portrayed from the beginning, but today to finally hear that we are going to hold Travis Ball accountable makes me feel safer at night,” said Jaime Walter, the widow of VSP Special Agent Mike Walter. “Especially for my children and their children later on."
Since his sentencing, Ball has been convicted of stabbing another inmate inside the Northern Neck Regional Jail, and back in October he was convicted of two counts of malicious wounding by mob for an attack inside a jail in Stafford County.
During Friday’s revocation hearing, prosecutors also submitted other evidence in support of their case, including a video where Ball is seen boasting about being a member of the Bloods gang, and flaunting a wrist tattoo that shows the date of Walter’s murder.
Comments / 0