Open in App
Richmond, VA
See more from this location?
WTVR CBS 6

Richmond judge brings back life sentence for man who murdered trooper

By Jon Burkett, Mike Bergazzi,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aV6oW_0lEqnidr00

RICHMOND, Va. -- Six years after he shot and killed a Virginia state trooper, a judge has ordered that a man be locked up for the rest of his life.

During a hearing in Richmond Circuit Court Friday, Judge Claire Cardwell revoked the suspended sentence handed down to Travis Ball five years ago.

“That message should've been portrayed from the beginning, but today to finally hear that we are going to hold Travis Ball accountable makes me feel safer at night,” said Jaime Walter, the widow of VSP Special Agent Mike Walter. “Especially for my children and their children later on."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2odhuJ_0lEqnidr00 Provided to WTVR
VSP Special Agent Mike Walter

RELATED: Read widow's victim impact statement: 'What my children and I need is justice'

In October 2018, Ball was technically sentenced to life in prison for the capital murder of Walter, who was gunned down while patrolling Mosby Court in May 2017 .

But the judge suspended all but 36 years of that punishment.

Since his sentencing, Ball has been convicted of stabbing another inmate inside the Northern Neck Regional Jail, and back in October he was convicted of two counts of malicious wounding by mob for an attack inside a jail in Stafford County.

As a result, last year Richmond’s commonwealth’s attorney filed a new charge against Ball , accusing him of failing to comply with the terms and conditions of the suspended sentence.

During Friday’s revocation hearing, prosecutors also submitted other evidence in support of their case, including a video where Ball is seen boasting about being a member of the Bloods gang, and flaunting a wrist tattoo that shows the date of Walter’s murder.

Depend on CBS 6 News and WTVR.com for in-depth coverage of this important local story. Anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip .

Special tribute for VSP Special Agent Mike Walter

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Virginia State newsLocal Virginia State
Eluding, assault charges filed
Alberta, VA15 hours ago
Leadership shakeup at Richmond Police: High-level officers resign months after former chief
Richmond, VA8 hours ago
Someone brought a gun to her daughter's school: 'We have to do better'
Richmond, VA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Several deputies charged with murder in in-custody death
Richmond, VA10 hours ago
Man found dead in Petersburg shooting, police looking for suspect
Petersburg, VA10 hours ago
Gun violence leaves Richmond families grieving: 'There's a war going on'
Richmond, VA1 day ago
Police break silence after teen’s accidental shooting on Friday
Richmond, VA1 day ago
Student arrested, charged after found with gun at Richmond middle school
Richmond, VA1 day ago
How this Richmond man is fighting the 'pandemic' of gun violence in Richmond
Richmond, VA1 day ago
Four Richmond Public School Students shot over weekend, one killed
Richmond, VA1 day ago
‘Babies are killing babies’: Aunt begs for change after nephew fatally shot by accident
Richmond, VA3 days ago
Suspects steal $1,000 in credit card theft, fraud, Colonial Heights Police investigating
Colonial Heights, VA1 day ago
Chesterfield Police search for convienence store robber
Chesterfield, VA2 days ago
‘I am begging you, lock it up’: Richmond mayor mourns 13-year-old killed in accidental shooting
Richmond, VA4 days ago
Four RPS students shot Friday night
Richmond, VA3 days ago
Four Richmond children shot in the city in two separate incidents Friday night
Richmond, VA3 days ago
Police arrest man for allegedly shooting into Richmond mother’s home
Richmond, VA4 days ago
55-year-old man dies in Richmond northside shooting
Richmond, VA4 days ago
Richmond city attorney faces DUI charge
Richmond, VA5 days ago
‘Evictors Catalog’: Database created to show who is responsible for the highest number of evictions
Richmond, VA12 hours ago
Police ID man killed in Richmond neighborhood
Richmond, VA4 days ago
Driver of SUV leaves scene after crashing into motorcycle on Cary Street, now sought by police
Richmond, VA4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy