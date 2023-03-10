Open in App
Looking for a licensed contractor or business in Virginia? Start here

By Erin Miller,

4 days ago
NORFOLK, Va. - Springtime is typically when people do home improvement projects or repairs, but it's a good idea to start planning sonner rather than later.

The Virginia Department of Professional and Occupational Regulation is a great resouce to begin with. While DPOR's official title is lengthy, in short, it's a regulatory board that oversees 85 professions across the state.

"That includes everything from contractors to cosmetologists, nail technicians, land surveyors, real estate brokers. [The list goes on]," said Kerri O'Brien, DPOR' s communication manager.

DPOR has 18 regulatory boards that make sure businesses operate like they're supposed to.

"We also work to ensure the public's health and safety by investigating reports of regulatory violations," said O'Brien.

If you feel wronged by a contractor or business, the agency investigates it all.

When it comes to home improvement, O'Brien said the most common complaints are dealing with contractors who:

  • Failed to fulfill the terms of an agreement
  • Abandoned the job
  • Shared misleading or false advertising
  • Walked off the job
  • Had code violations

"Investigators will be looking for any written copies of the contract that was involved. We'll be looking for receipts and invoices, and a communication between the contractor and the homeowner," said O'Brien.

If they find something, the agency can give a fine and suspend or revoke a license.

However, before you even hire a contractor check DPOR's website for their current license statuses and if there are any complaints against them.

If the business doesn't pop up, O'Brien said, "that could be a red flag, that could mean that it could be an unlicensed contractor, and unlicensed contracting is a criminal offence in Virginia."

If people feel like they've been taken advantage of by a dishonest licensed contractor, they can turn to the Contractor Transaction Recovery Fund. According to DPOR, if eligible, the fund can pay up to $20,000 for a claim.

"That really has been a great help and form of relief for consumers in Virginia," she said.

O'Brien also offered this advice when looking to hire someone for work around your home:

  • Get at least three written estimates
  • Have three references and reach out to former customers, if possible
  • Never pay in cash
  • Don't make your final payment until you are satisfied with the job

North Carolina also has a similar service, called the North Carolina Business and Occupational License Databse.

