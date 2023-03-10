Open in App
Los Angeles, CA
See more from this location?
KTLA

Man charged with fatal stabbing of teen in El Sereno, attempted murder of 2nd victim

By Cindy Von Quednow,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HL8On_0lEqihrl00

A man has been charged in the fatal stabbing of a teen who was waiting for his mom to pick him up last week, as well as the attempted murder of a second victim, officials announced Friday.

David Anthony Zapata, 32, faces one count each of murder and attempted murder with the special allegation of personally using a deadly and dangerous weapon, a knife, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tibNQ_0lEqihrl00
Loved ones mourn Xavier Chavarin at an El Sereno memorial on March 7, 2023. (KTLA)

He is accused of stabbing 17-year-old Xavier Chavarin to death on March 3. Chavarin, who was an honors student at Woodrow Wilson High School, was waiting for his mother on the 4500 block of Valley Boulevard in El Sereno when Zapata allegedly approached him from behind and stabbed him.

The teen went into a nearby King Torta asking for help before he collapsed. He died shortly after.

Zapata then ran away and got into the passenger seat of a fleeing SUV.

Hours later, Zapata allegedly stabbed Daniel Villalobos multiple times in the parking lot of the 5400 block of Valley Boulevard.

The 33-year-old father was taken to a nearby hospital where he is recovering from his injuries.

Zapata was arrested Tuesday after being barricaded inside his Alhambra home.

Man accused of fatally stabbing honors student in L.A. taken into custody following standoff

In a news conference earlier this week, authorities said both incidents were random and unprovoked.

Zapata has had run-ins with law enforcement in the past and was described as having mental health problems.

He was scheduled to be arraigned Friday, but the matter was postponed for April 21.

The case remains under investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department’s elite robbery-homicide unit.

“Tragically, a family is again mourning the loss of a child to an act of violence,” District Attorney George Gascón said. “Xavier didn’t even have a chance to fulfill his full potential. By all accounts he had a bright future ahead of him before his life was cut short when he was fatally stabbed from behind. Thankfully, Daniel Villalobos was able to fend off the attacker and is recovering in the hospital. My heart goes out to the families of both victims and my office will hold the person accountable for his actions.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Los Angeles, CA newsLocal Los Angeles, CA
Victim identified in Pico Rivera hit-and-run; driver still at large
Pico Rivera, CA1 day ago
LAPD asking for public’s help regarding killing of man in North Hollywood
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Man stabbed to death in Santa Clarita
Santa Clarita, CA2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Man hospitalized after stabbing at a Corona gym
Corona, CA3 hours ago
Video shows suspect firing shots through apartment door
Highland, CA10 hours ago
Man charged in 1997 killing of bank teller Monica Leech in Thousand Oaks
Thousand Oaks, CA10 hours ago
Family files suit accusing Montclair police of beating man inside his home
Montclair, CA1 day ago
Armed man shot, killed by Oxnard police during unrelated DUI investigation
Oxnard, CA2 days ago
Downey police officer injured in on-duty crash
Downey, CA1 day ago
Clerks at Ventura County shops cited, allegedly sold alcohol to minors
Camarillo, CA6 hours ago
DA files charges against Los Angeles elderly care facility over COVID-19 deaths
Los Angeles, CA9 hours ago
Cameras capture thieves on crime spree in Orange County
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA1 day ago
10 Teslas vandalized in Carson
Carson, CA17 hours ago
GPS-enabled headphones help deputies bust thief in San Bernardino County
Chino Hills, CA2 days ago
Baldwin Park police bust department store theft ring
Baldwin Park, CA2 days ago
Driver runs over fire hose, injures L.A. firefighter
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Alleged racist remarks at Orange County elementary school prompt protests
Santa Ana, CA1 day ago
Several streets closed in Monterey Park ahead of Biden visit
Monterey Park, CA16 hours ago
Thieves target restaurants in Rancho Santa Margarita
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA2 days ago
Boy swept away in Santa Ana River rescued by bystander
Santa Ana, CA2 days ago
Dog dies in fire caused by lithium-ion battery overheating
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Airline investigating after flight attendants allegedly fight over passenger’s request, refuse to work with each other
Los Angeles, CA9 hours ago
Adoption fees reduced for pitbulls, pitbull mixes at 2 L.A. County shelters
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Student dies in accident during physical education class in Lawndale
Lawndale, CA1 day ago
Los Angeles Marathon 2023: How to watch live on TV, online and in person
Los Angeles, CA11 hours ago
Amid onslaught of winter storms, Orange County declares local state of emergency
Newport Beach, CA48 minutes ago
Storm prompts evacuation orders for parts of Santa Barbara County
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Dog swimming out to sea rescued by Long Beach lifeguard
Long Beach, CA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy