Man charged with fatal stabbing of teen in El Sereno, attempted murder of 2nd victim

A man has been charged in the fatal stabbing of a teen who was waiting for his mom to pick him up last week, as well as the attempted murder of a second victim, officials announced Friday.

David Anthony Zapata, 32, faces one count each of murder and attempted murder with the special allegation of personally using a deadly and dangerous weapon, a knife, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

Loved ones mourn Xavier Chavarin at an El Sereno memorial on March 7, 2023. (KTLA)

He is accused of stabbing 17-year-old Xavier Chavarin to death on March 3. Chavarin, who was an honors student at Woodrow Wilson High School, was waiting for his mother on the 4500 block of Valley Boulevard in El Sereno when Zapata allegedly approached him from behind and stabbed him.

The teen went into a nearby King Torta asking for help before he collapsed. He died shortly after.

Zapata then ran away and got into the passenger seat of a fleeing SUV.

Hours later, Zapata allegedly stabbed Daniel Villalobos multiple times in the parking lot of the 5400 block of Valley Boulevard.

The 33-year-old father was taken to a nearby hospital where he is recovering from his injuries.

Zapata was arrested Tuesday after being barricaded inside his Alhambra home.

In a news conference earlier this week, authorities said both incidents were random and unprovoked.

Zapata has had run-ins with law enforcement in the past and was described as having mental health problems.

He was scheduled to be arraigned Friday, but the matter was postponed for April 21.

The case remains under investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department’s elite robbery-homicide unit.

“Tragically, a family is again mourning the loss of a child to an act of violence,” District Attorney George Gascón said. “Xavier didn’t even have a chance to fulfill his full potential. By all accounts he had a bright future ahead of him before his life was cut short when he was fatally stabbed from behind. Thankfully, Daniel Villalobos was able to fend off the attacker and is recovering in the hospital. My heart goes out to the families of both victims and my office will hold the person accountable for his actions.”

