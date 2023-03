netflixjunkie.com

“Out of the romantic situation”- Jenna Ortega Has Some Solid Plans for ‘Wednesday’ Season 2, and It Involves a Lot of Horror By Srabani Biswas, 5 days ago

By Srabani Biswas, 5 days ago

Tim Burton’s updated Wednesday was a massive hit on Netflix. The show garnered humongous numbers and is now the second most-watched TV show of all ...