Open in App
Sacramento, CA
See more from this location?
FOX40

First day of California storm sees significant rainfall and strong winds

By Matthew Nobert,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FsKf8_0lEqhgwp00

(KTXL) — Thursday marked the beginning of another atmospheric river bringing extreme weather conditions to Northern California.

On Friday morning, the National Weather Service shared the rain total for the first 24 hours of the storm between 8 a.m. Thursday and 8 a.m. Friday.

Sacramento area and Sierra Nevada storm updates: President Biden approves emergency declaration

Most of Northern California saw at least one to two inches of rainfall, with Sacramento Executive Airport reporting 1.03 inches of rainfall.

Other rainfall totals include:
– Vacaville Airport: 2.59″
– Redding: 2.5″
– Stockton Airport: 1.64″
– Davis Airport: 1.4
– Auburn Airport: 1.25″
– Oroville Airport: 1.1″
– Sacramento Airport: .94″
– Tracy Airport: .82″
– Marysville Airport: .81″
– Modesto Airport: .59″

Spillways open at Northern California dams after heavy rainfall

Rain was not the only weather event between Thursday and Friday as strong winds and powerful gusts raced through the Sacramento Valley from the southeast and headed north.

The highest recorded wind speed in Sacramento was 46 miles per hour, other areas with strong winds include:
– Redding: 22 mph
– Red Bluff: 41 mph
– Marysville: 39 mph
– Auburn: 38 mph
– Amador County: 37 mph
– South Lake Tahoe: 60 mph
– Stockton: 43 mph
– Modesto 33 mph

Sierra ski resorts close as winter storm becomes more severe

This storm system is forecasted to continue through Sunday until another storm system makes its way in on Monday and lasts through Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local California State newsLocal California State
How much did it rain in the Sacramento area and snow in the Sierra Nevada over the weekend?
Sacramento, CA1 day ago
77-mph gust hits San Francisco as atmospheric river pummels California with flooding rains, wind
San Francisco, CA5 hours ago
Kayaker rescued on American River by Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District firefighters
Sacramento, CA3 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
"Never seen anything like it before": Intense wind and rain knocks out trees across the region
Sacramento, CA5 hours ago
Flooding concerns across the Sacramento area as new storm arrives
Sacramento, CA1 day ago
Scenes from a Watery World as Storms Batter Northwestern California
Eureka, CA1 day ago
Evacuation warnings, orders issued in Northern California communities due to possible flooding
Sutter Creek, CA7 hours ago
Man catches fish with bare hands in flooded California street: 'Going to have dinner tonight'
Watsonville, CA1 day ago
Watch: Viewer videos capture hailstorms in Northern California during severe weather
Stockton, CA2 days ago
Lots of Rain But Groundwater Levels Remain Low
Santa Clara, CA1 day ago
Sacramento River levels rise with more rain in the forecast
Sacramento, CA2 days ago
Watch: Bald eagle parents protect their egg during California snowstorm
Redding, CA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy