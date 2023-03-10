First day of California storm sees significant rainfall and strong winds

(KTXL) — Thursday marked the beginning of another atmospheric river bringing extreme weather conditions to Northern California.

On Friday morning, the National Weather Service shared the rain total for the first 24 hours of the storm between 8 a.m. Thursday and 8 a.m. Friday.

Most of Northern California saw at least one to two inches of rainfall, with Sacramento Executive Airport reporting 1.03 inches of rainfall.

Other rainfall totals include:

– Vacaville Airport: 2.59″

– Redding: 2.5″

– Stockton Airport: 1.64″

– Davis Airport: 1.4

– Auburn Airport: 1.25″

– Oroville Airport: 1.1″

– Sacramento Airport: .94″

– Tracy Airport: .82″

– Marysville Airport: .81″

– Modesto Airport: .59″

Rain was not the only weather event between Thursday and Friday as strong winds and powerful gusts raced through the Sacramento Valley from the southeast and headed north.

The highest recorded wind speed in Sacramento was 46 miles per hour, other areas with strong winds include:

– Redding: 22 mph

– Red Bluff: 41 mph

– Marysville: 39 mph

– Auburn: 38 mph

– Amador County: 37 mph

– South Lake Tahoe: 60 mph

– Stockton: 43 mph

– Modesto 33 mph

This storm system is forecasted to continue through Sunday until another storm system makes its way in on Monday and lasts through Wednesday.

