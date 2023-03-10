Easter festivities in the Capital Region

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — With Easter about a month away, the Capital Region offers many opportunities for residents to celebrate with egg hunts, egg decorating and egg-stravaganzas!

Altamont

Easter Celebration at Indian Ladder Farms, 342 Altamont Road Egg Hunt on April 8 and 9 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Easter Brunch on April 9 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.



Cohoes

Easter Egg Hunt, April 1 at 10 a.m. at Lansing Park in Cohoes

Bring your own basket

Three age categories, ages five and under, ages six to eight, and ages nine to 12

Easter Bunny

Gloversville

Easter Egg Hunt, April 2 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Trail Station Park, 3 Frontage Road in Gloversville

Bring your own basket

Age groups are zero to two, three to five, six to eight, and, nine to 12

Easter Bunny

Halfmoon

Easter “Egg”Stravaganza, April 1 from noon to 4 p.m. at Halfmoon Town Complex, 2 Halfmoon Town Plaza

Easter Bunny, crafts, face painting, petting zoo, and other activities

New Paltz

Two events Easter Stone Scavenger Hunt at Hasbrouck Park April 1 and April 2 Find painted “Easter,” stones Prizes Easter Egg Hunt at Huguenot Street April 1 from noon to 3 p.m. Up to 12 years old Bouncy House, DJ, prizes, face painting, Easter Bunny



Old Forge

Meet the Easter Bunny event, March 31 through April 2 at Water’s Edge Inn, 3188 State Route 28 in Old Forge

Complimentary hot continental breakfast from 7:30 p.m. to 10 a.m. Saturday and Sunday morning

Meet the Easter Bunny for photos from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Saturday and Sunday morning

Easter Games 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday

Easter Egg Hunt 3 p.m. Saturday

Life-size Candy Land and crafts from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday

Coloring Contest

Schenectady

Egg-Stravaganza, April 8 starting at 1 p.m., 93 W. Campbell Road in Schenectady

New York’s largest Egg Hunt

For tickets go to the Wonderland website

Watervliet

Pysanka Workshop, learn to make Ukrainian Easter Eggs

March 18 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Ukrainian Club in Watervliet

$35 per person includes less, supplies and lunch

RSVP by March 15 to ukrschoolalbany@gmail.com

Lenox, Mass

Slavic Egg decorating workshops at Ventford Hall Mansion former gatehouse, 55 Kemble Street

April 1 from 10 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

$35 per person, reservations required , children 12 or older

Eastern European tradition of creating intricate and beautifully decorated eggs

