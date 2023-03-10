Open in App
Boynton Beach, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

10 migrants found near Boynton Inlet; border patrol investigates suspected maritime smuggling

By Julius Whigham II, Palm Beach Post,

4 days ago

Authorities say they found migrants from Guyana, Jamaica, Dominican Republic, Cuba and Brazil in what may be a case of maritime smuggling.

Palm Beach Post

BOYNTON BEACH — U.S. Border Patrol agents discovered a vessel and 10 people from Caribbean and South American nations early Friday at a park near the Boynton Inlet.

The agents are investigating the incident as an act of maritime smuggling.

The discovery happened at about 3 a.m. at Ocean Inlet Park on North Ocean Boulevard. The people were from Brazil, Cuba, the Dominican Republic, Guyana and Jamaica.

All are in the custody of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and could face being returned to their home countries.

The investigation is ongoing, Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar said in a post on Twitter. No information was immediately available on the size of the vessel or where it started its voyage.

Friday's incident comes amid a wave of landings or attempted landings along the South Florida coast that began last fall, with many of the boats coming from Cuba and Haiti.

Media reports have called it the largest maritime exodus from Cuba in nearly 10 years, with the U.S. Coast Guard stopping more than 2,000 people since Oct. 1. Some of those boats have landed in Lake Worth Beach, Palm Beach and Palm Beach Shores.

Julius Whigham II is a criminal justice and public safety reporter for The Palm Beach Post. You can reach him atjwhigham@pbpost.com and follow him on Twitter at@JuliusWhigham. Help support our work:Subscribe today.

