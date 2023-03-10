Open in App
Rockford, IL
See more from this location?
WBBM News Radio

Part of prairie cleared at Rockford airport, in loss to environmentalists

By Mike Krauser,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41CSB1_0lEqeeMQ00

( WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- Environmentalists have lost an 18-month court fight with the Chicago Rockford Airport Authority over a piece of prairie land that a federally endangered bumblebee calls home.

Work was underway to tear up part of the Bell Bowl Prairie for a road that will service a new airport cargo facility.

Activist Robb Telfer says prairie can only be destroyed once.

“It represented some of the 2, 100 acres that we have left in Illinois of original prairie,” he tells WBBM Newsradio. “It’s not like we can go in there and build with Legos or 3-D-print what an 8,000-year-old prairie looks like.”

Telfer says Illinois has less than 1/100 th of 1 percent of native prairie land that once covered the state.

He questions whether the endangered Rusty Patch Bumblebee and other species of bees, native plants and other wildlife will survive.

The airport authority says this is about progress and jobs and notes that 6 acres of the prairie will remain.

Listen to our new podcast Courier Pigeon
Listen to WBBM Newsradio now on Audacy!
Sign up and follow WBBM Newsradio
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Chicago, IL newsLocal Chicago, IL
Illinois’ Best Corned Beef and Cabbage Restaurants are Closer Than You Think
Rockford, IL14 hours ago
Illinois City Leads The Country In Car Thefts With Over 21,000
Byron, IL15 hours ago
4 men wanted in $200K Pecatonica farm equipment theft
Pecatonica, IL10 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Pieces of Rockford History Found Almost 2,000 Miles Away
Rockford, IL1 day ago
Farmer’s Almanac: Here’s What Illinois’ Summer Will Be Like
Rockford, IL1 day ago
Is Fritz’s Wooden Nickel frying up a victory?
Stillman Valley, IL1 day ago
Concentric in Rockford looks to fill more than 30 positions
Rockford, IL1 day ago
Missing mentally challenged Belvidere man found
Belvidere, IL1 day ago
After 100+ Years, Demolition of a Lake Geneva Area Mansion is Underway
Lake Geneva, WI1 day ago
Six men charged for flatbed trailers, truck theft from Pecatonica business
Pecatonica, IL10 hours ago
Police: Ogle County man arrested for DUI after ATV crash
Rockford, IL1 day ago
Illinois bill would legalize 'human composting'
Rockford, IL4 days ago
Police: Oregon 16-year-old taken into custody for domestic battery
Oregon, IL1 day ago
Death notices for Rockton and Roscoe: 3/12/2023
Rockton, IL2 days ago
Police: Two men arrested for breaking into Byron, Oregon UPS drop boxes
Byron, IL11 hours ago
Snow emergencies declared ahead of Thursday’s winter storm
Beloit, WI5 days ago
Rockford hospital debunks hospice myths
Rockford, IL3 days ago
Family honors the life of a Freeport woman killed in tragic crash
Freeport, IL2 days ago
Aurora Police Respond In Force At Fox Valley Mall, 2 Arrested
Aurora, IL14 hours ago
Can I legally live in a storage unit?
Rockford, IL4 days ago
2 suspects charged with retail theft after fleeing Vernon Hills police, causing crash that left suspect impaled by fence in Mettawa
Mettawa, IL15 hours ago
Perryville Road bridge closing for $227M construction project
Cherry Valley, IL1 day ago
Whitewater PD reveals more on baby whose body was found in field
Whitewater, WI1 day ago
Man charged in road rage incident in Lake County
Wauconda, IL13 hours ago
Wisconsin Basketball: The case against Greg Gard
Madison, WI1 day ago
New Rockford thrift store opens Friday
Rockford, IL5 days ago
10 Restaurants That Left Rockford, But we Want Them Back ASAP!
Rockford, IL7 days ago
Six Rockford-area teachers win 2023’s Golden Apple Awards
Rockford, IL5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy