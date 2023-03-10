Open in App
WBBM News Radio

City needs to make sure businesses, residential buildings are recycling: IG report

By Wbbm Newsradio Staff,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gRt9G_0lEqeLmj00

CHICAG0 (WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- The city’s Inspector General has issued a new report that the city continues to fall short in making sure commercial and high-density residential buildings are recycling.

The Office of the Inspector General had reported in 2020 that the city was not doing its job in making sure businesses and apartment and condo buildings were recycling as required by city law.

In a follow-up, the Inspector General said the city does not have a pro-active strategy and only responds when there are complaints about recycling services. The IG also said the Department of Streets and Sanitation does not ensure that private waste haulers submit reports about the buildings they serve and the types of materials they haul away.

The recycling requirement affects about 60,000 businesses and all apartment and condo buildings with five or more units.

