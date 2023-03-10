Open in App
Cheneyville, LA
See more from this location?
YAHOO!

Eight people arrested in connection to Feb. 9 shooting death of Bunkie man in Cheneyville

By Melissa Gregory, Alexandria Town Talk,

4 days ago
Eight people have been arrested in connection to the Feb. 9 shooting death of a 20-year-old Bunkie man, according to the Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office....
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Texas State newsLocal Texas State
Sheriff’s Detectives make multiple arrests in Cheneyville homicide investigation
Cheneyville, LA1 day ago
A year after disappearance, Ella Goodie's family, friends pray for Lafayette woman's return
Lafayette, LA3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Opelousas, Louisiana Man Charged with Domestic Violence Was Out on Bond on Similar Charge
Opelousas, LA15 hours ago
Suspects arrested following Lake Buhlow armed robbery
Alexandria, LA13 hours ago
Woman in Louisiana arrested for stabbing incident
Eunice, LA1 day ago
Welsh, Louisiana Boy Airlifted to Lafayette Following Hit and Run
Welsh, LA21 hours ago
Rapides Parish Sheriff make arrest in Boyce burglary
Boyce, LA1 day ago
Louisiana man arrested for 11th time
Opelousas, LA1 day ago
Terrence Armstrong sentenced for 2020 deadly Wardville shooting
Alexandria, LA1 day ago
Arrest made for Sunset Drive shooting
Alexandria, LA1 day ago
Funeral arrangements set for longtime Assistant DA Brian Mosley
Alexandria, LA1 day ago
Rosepine man arrested for molestation of a juvenile
Rosepine, LA1 day ago
UPDATE: Victim in motorcycle crash identified
Lafayette, LA16 hours ago
UPDATE: Shooter identified in Verdun St. shooting, 3 arrested
Lafayette, LA2 days ago
Jennings man arrested after JDPSO found fentanyl, cocaine, meth and more in residence
Jennings, LA10 hours ago
Alexandria woman killed in Union Parish crash
Alexandria, LA1 day ago
Gun involved in Walk-On’s disturbance, no shots fired
Broussard, LA2 days ago
Suspect arrested for shooting at trespassers inside fenced yard in Lafayette
Lafayette, LA2 days ago
Pineville Police Department arrested three subjects for Armed Robbery & Criminal Conspiracy at Buhlow Lake.
Pineville, LA1 day ago
Lafayette Police: Man Arrested After Shooting at Trespassers in His Yard
Lafayette, LA2 days ago
UPDATE: Motorcyclist dies in late night crash on Pinhook Road in Lafayette
Lafayette, LA1 day ago
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash
Duson, LA1 day ago
Body of Lafayette woman, 70 found after fire at her South Refinery Street home
Lafayette, LA7 hours ago
Lafayette Police investigating fatal motorcycle crash
Lafayette, LA1 day ago
APD Investigating Shooting On Gus Kaplan Drive
Alexandria, LA4 days ago
Marksville woman steals, crashes Louisiana State Police trooper’s vehicle in Metairie
Metairie, LA3 days ago
UPDATE: Man found dead on Prairie Hwy. in Breaux Bridge identified
Breaux Bridge, LA6 hours ago
Suspects arrested for self-checkout theft in Deville
Deville, LA4 days ago
Breaux Bridge couple arrested, charged with cruelty to juveniles
Breaux Bridge, LA5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy