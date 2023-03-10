Open in App
Buffalo, NY
WBEN 930AM

Firefighters all over the U.S. and Canada come to show support during the funeral of Buffalo Firefighter Jason Arno

By Max Faery,

4 days ago

Buffalo, N.Y. (WBEN) - From firefighters from the hamlet of Cleveland Hill to firefighters from Cleveland, Ohio, many departments came to show their support for the loss of their firefighter brother, 37-year-old Jason Arno, who passed tragically during the Main Street fire in the City of Buffalo last week.

For 1st Class Firefighter Phil Leslie from Cleveland, Ohio, there was no questions whether or not he and a dozen of his colleagues were coming to Buffalo.

"It was a given. Whenever one of us goes down, this is where we're supposed to be. We're family. Brothers, sisters, whether you're paid, a volunteer, full-time or part time, In the forest service with family this was supposed to be at. In the fire service, we're family," said Leslie.

Firefighters from the Cleveland Hill Fire Department were also in attendance.

"It's absolutely imperative that we show that support to the when they need it," said Joe Lewis of the Cleveland Hill Fire Department. "This is a horrible situation. We know some of the people close to this gentleman, and we feel for his family and can only imagine what they're going through. The best we can do is be here to show support for them and let them know that we're there if they need anything."

35 firefighters came from the Yonkers Fire Department, all the way from Westchester County.

"The connection, the bond... is unbreakable. As my brothers here before me would say, this has been going on for many years, And the IAFF (International Association of Firefighters) is certainly a strong bond and what brings us all together," said Fire Captain Peter Connolly from the Yonkers Fire Department.

Firefighters even came from across the border to pay their respects. Barrie, Ontario firefighter Steve Higgins said about 50 of his Canadian firefighters came to Buffalo.

"Buffalo is going through a terrible time with the loss of Jason. We just wanted to come down and support them. The brotherhood and sisterhood is very much alive. You saw it here today with the crowd from people from all over the US, Canada, just supporting emergency responders. There's been a lot of deaths recently. And there's again, there's still really good support in that community."

Firefighters lined up alongside Franklin Street in Buffalo, N.Y. (03/10/23) Photo credit Jim Stelianou - WBEN

The Patriot Guard Riders also came and presented the American flags outside the Forest Lawn Cemetery, where Arno was put to an eternal rest Friday afternoon.

"This is a beautiful day, you know, it just, it means so much to see the support for the family," said Don Hayes, Acting Captain of the Patriot Guard Riders.

