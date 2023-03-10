Open in App
Is CrowdStrike Stock a Buy After Q4 Earnings?

By Parkev Tatevosian, CFA,

4 days ago

Leading cybersecurity company CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) reported fourth-quarter earnings that impressed the market. CrowdStrike is growing revenue, increasing cash flow, and progressing toward profitability. This video will review its latest earnings results and answer if the stock is a buy.

*Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of March 8, 2023. The video was published on March 10, 2023.

Parkev Tatevosian, CFA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends CrowdStrike. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Parkev Tatevosian is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through fool.com/parkev , he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

