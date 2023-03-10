How winter storms affect your trees and shrubs: What to know

Winter storms can do a number on residential trees and shrubs.

Michigan saw multiple snowstorms and even an ice storm this winter that left many trees and shrubs with broken limbs and damages.

Here is a guide on how winter storms affect your trees and shrubs:

What happens to trees and shrubs during the winter months?

During winter, ice and snow have the potential to break the branches and ruin many trees and shrubs. What's more, shrubs are contending with frigid air that dries out the plant, according to the blog Embrace Gardening . Temperatures near freezing make branches brittle and prone to breakage, according to Bay Landscaping in Michigan's Thumb. Gardeners also have to worry about things like salt damage.

Be a picky pruner

Michigan State University horticulture and professor Bert Cregg suggested that individuals learn how to prune their trees or get professional arborists to do it for them.

Cregg said that many people in Ann Arbor, Detroit, and Jackson saw many broken branches after the ice storm.

"If there are branches that are broken off," Cregg said, "it's important for homeowners ... to do proper pruning cuts. ... What we really want to do is to prune that branch, basically back to where the main trunk of the tree would be because when that broken branch is just left hanging out there … it's a point where diseases, insects could possibly get into the tree."

The Arbor Day Foundation said each tree should be evaluated individually. American Climbers, a landscaping service based in Massachusetts, suggests that homeowners look for the following:

Broken and hanging branches.

Torn bark.

Broken or damaged cabling.

Tress and branches bent under the weight of snow and ice.

Trees that are split apart.

A tree that's leaning.

Broken or missing the main upward branch.

Split or cracked branches but be mindful they may not be obvious or visible from the ground.

Arborvitaes that are bent by snow

Arborvitaes and junipers are known to have their limbs distorted by heavy snow loads, which causes the branches to bend and separate from the center of the plant according to the garden blog, Michigan Gardener .

The site recommends the following to help save them from permanent sag:

Remove the snow as soon as it stops by using a broom to gently shake it off.

If the snow has bent an individual branch, try to reposition it by tying it to other branches within the shrub.

You can try to straighten them by tying a soft rope around the trunk. The tie needs to go above and below where it's bent, attach a rope to that, and then pull the tree straight. Anchor the rope, and leave it on for at least six months if it's bent badly. However, there is no guarantee the tree will be perfectly straightened, according to Michigan Gardener. Pantyhose works well if you don't have soft rope.

Protect evergreens from snow breakage by tying their branches together with strong rope or twine before it snows but after the first severe frost. Additional information on this topic can be found on Michigan Gardener .

Additional tips

Garden blogs suggest a few things to look out for if your shrub experienced any damage during the winter months:

Possible brown foliage on conifers (plants that produce cones) indicates water loss during early spring or late winter.

Root damage

Noticeable frost cracks on limbs and trunks.

Knowing if a tree or shrub is salvageable or not

American Climber, a landscaping company based in Massachusetts, lists these criteria for a chance at a successful recovery:

The tree was already healthy before the storm.

It still has a lead branch.

The majority of its major limbs and half of its branches are still attached.

It's recommended by American Climber that any tree that has lost more than 50% of its branches be removed.

What not to do

Don't go near any tree or shrub that has had contact with a utility line..

Avoid standing under a snow or ice-loaded tree to avoid an injury.

Don't shake branches to get snow or ice off because it's too unpredictable where the snow and ice will land and it may be heavier than most think.

Avoid using a hose to melt snow from branches or even to wash it off your sidewalk due to the possibility of freezing in the winter.

Other garden blogs suggest avoiding using a ladder to reach damaged branches, don't prune if you don't know how and don't DIY your downed branches with power tools.

What you can do

Ice and snow can be removed from small trees and shrubs if you can reach them from the ground. Using a small broom, gently knock off the snow and ice, if it doesn't come off easily it's best practice to leave it alone.

Garden blogs also suggest pruning off damaged branches, watering your shrubs, remove snow from eaves or overhangs.

More: Michigan winter storm: Live weather, radar, traffic updates

How to better prepare your trees and shrubs before winter starts

Evaluate trees before the winter gets severe.

Watch out for any broken, dead or unbalanced branches that might fail once winter comes with the snow, ice and wind.

Check to make sure your tree hasn't grown up and into overhead utility lines to avoid power outages during the winter months.

Make sure that trees near or over sidewalks and roads have branches pruned up and away from pedestrians and drivers.

More: 3 years of COVID-19 in Michigan: The most striking numbers

Tie or wrap them up in burlap to keep the snow and ice out of their branches, according to horticultural experts.

Embrace Gardening suggests the following tips to prepare your shrubs before winter starts:

Prepare the shrub all spring and summer with the right nutrients so that when the colder months hit they are not shocked by the harsh weather conditions. Ways to prepare include pruning before midsummer, don't fertilize the shrub six weeks before the first fall frost.

Pick cold-hardy varieties, meaning pick plants that can survive in the winter months. When picking shrubs, check their hardiness zone and their growing conditions to ensure these plants can survive a cold Michigan winter.

Protect plants from dry wind by creating windbreaks.

Make sure to keep them hydrated.

Apply mulch to the soil before winter sets in to insulate the soil. Embrace Gardening suggests additional techniques in its article to make sure the mulch is applied correctly.

The last tip is to cover the shrubs before winter sets in with burlap or wrap the branches with twine.

Additional resources on tree and shrub damage

To find a local arborist, the International Culture of Arboriculture offers tools on its website to search for one in your chosen area.

The Arbor Day Foundation offers multiple resources and tips on its website regarding tree damage from winter storms.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: How winter storms affect your trees and shrubs: What to know