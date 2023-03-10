Open in App
Gladstone, MO
See more from this location?
KOLR10 News

Body found in Gladstone matches missing teen’s description, family says

By Heidi SchmidtJacob KittilstadSean McDowell,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31GOld_0lEqbLxm00

GLADSTONE, Mo. — Family of a missing Kansas City teenager confirmed to FOX4 a body recovered in Gladstone on Friday morning matches the description of the teen.

Jayden Robker , 13, was last seen Thursday, Feb. 2, in the area of Northwest Plaza Drive and Northwest Plaza Avenue in Kansas City.

Gladstone police said they are waiting to make a formal identification before releasing the victim’s identity. They do not expect that to happen Friday.

Police, the FBI and U.S. Marshals located the body in a wooded area in Gladstone.

Officers spent hours Friday morning in the area near Northwest Englewood and North Broadway. The investigation has continued through the afternoon.

Shooting and chase through Grandview ends in 2 arrests

Police have blocked off a parking lot and at least part of North Broadway for the investigation.

The scene is about a mile from where the 13-year-old disappeared.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iM41R_0lEqbLxm00
    Gladstone police are investigating a crime scene on Northwest Englewood Road on March 10, 2023. (Photo by Jacob Kittilstad/FOX4)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KErCb_0lEqbLxm00
    Gladstone police are investigating a crime scene on Northwest Englewood Road on March 10, 2023. (Photo by Jacob Kittilstad/FOX4)
  • Gladstone police are investigating a crime scene on Northwest Englewood Road on March 10, 2023. (Photo by Jacob Kittilstad/FOX4)

His family told police the teenager was riding his black razor skateboard while on his way to a nearby QuikTrip gas station.

Chiefs legend Otis Taylor dead at 80

“I kept telling my brother — I need to search those ponds. I just didn’t know there was another pond over there, or I would have gone and looked,” Jayden’s aunt, Susan Deedon said. “Even if he ran away, he ran away for a reason.”

“All we got is they’re 99% sure they believe it’s Jayden and that we’ll find out more after the autopsy tomorrow morning,” Jayden’s uncle, Derek Robker said. “This isn’t the outcome we were really hoping for. We were hoping we’d find some answers, but not these ones.”

“He had a lot more live to live, to graduate, go to college, get married and have kids. That won’t ever happen with Jayden now,” his grandmother, Kitty Robker said. “It’s hurting very bad and I know the community and everyone who helped us, they’re crying too. We believe somebody put him there. There’s some questions that need to be answered in this case. We hope it can come to closure for us, especially, but also for Jayden.”

The FBI announced a $5,000 reward for information on Robker’s location. The KC Crime Commission offered an additional $2,000.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated with additional information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Kansas City, MO newsLocal Kansas City, MO
Mother of Kansas City teen speaks out after son’s body found
Kansas City, MO19 hours ago
One person killed in deadly shooting in south Kansas City
Kansas City, MO9 hours ago
Family mourns the loss of KC woman killed in car crash
Kansas City, MO10 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Man faces murder charge in south Kansas City shooting
Kansas City, MO13 hours ago
Vigil, funeral plans for Kansas City teen found in pond
Gladstone, MO1 day ago
4 children, 1 adult injured in school bus crash in Kansas City, Missouri
Kansas City, MO20 hours ago
Woman dies in Monday morning south Kansas City shooting
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Missouri man arrested in KC with 2,300 fentanyl pills now charged
Kansas City, MO11 hours ago
Shooting in south Kansas City leaves one woman dead
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
13-year-old missing for over a month found dead in wooded area near Kansas City
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Police confirm body found is missing Kansas City teen
Gladstone, MO2 days ago
KCPD responds to area homicide
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
11 stolen vehicles, 3 trailers recovered from property following multiple searches in Miami County, Kansas
Osawatomie, KS1 day ago
KCPD investigating homicide near 11th and Grand
Kansas City, MO3 days ago
Speeding Stop Turns Into Multi-Count Arrest For St. Joe Man
Saint Joseph, MO18 hours ago
Lamar Man Arrested On Drug and Driving Charges in Clinton County
Lamar, MO19 hours ago
Adult male suffers from fatal gunshot wounds, KCPD search for shooting suspect near 11th and Grand Avenue
Kansas City, MO3 days ago
Former nurse sentenced for stealing opioids from Johnson County hospital
Overland Park, KS1 day ago
Hours-long standoff at Overland Park apartment complex ends Saturday
Overland Park, KS3 days ago
KCPD officer in stable condition after being involved in hit-and-run crash
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Man killed in shooting inside downtown Kansas City apartment building
Kansas City, MO3 days ago
Kansas man, woman hospitalized after I-70 crash
Overland Park, KS23 hours ago
Unleashed Pet Rescue to stop taking animals amid license fight
Mission, KS1 day ago
Kansas City area fisherman finds part of gravestone in Missouri River
Riverside, MO1 day ago
KCPD, FBI tape off large scene around pond near North Broadway and Northwest Englewood
Kansas City, MO4 days ago
Victim dies days after shooting near Kansas City bus stop
Kansas City, MO4 days ago
Person sitting on median critically injured in hit-and-run at 31st & Stadium
Kansas City, MO4 days ago
ODESSA WOMAN SERIOUSLY INJURED IN TWO-VEHICLE ACCIDENT IN JOHNSON COUNTY
Odessa, MO1 day ago
Man dies from injuries sustained in shooting at bus stop in KCMO on March 6
Kansas City, MO4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy