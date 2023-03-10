Open in App
Colorado State
See more from this location?
FOX31 Denver

Animals from closing Puerto Rico zoo to be relocated to Colorado

By DÁNICA COTO, Associated Press,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sizGC_0lEqbEmh00

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Puerto Rico is closing the U.S. territory’s only zoo following years of suspected negligence, a lack of resources and deaths of animals that were highlighted by activists.

The Dr. Juan A. Rivero Zoo in the western coastal town of Mayaguez has remained closed since hurricanes Irma and Maria battered the island in September 2017, with activists questioning the state of the zoo’s more than 300 animals and their future .

Bengal tiger cub rescued from shooting scene now calls Colorado home

Puerto Rico’s government announced the permanent closure of the 45-acre zoo Monday as federal authorities investigate allegations of mistreatment of animals.

“Animal welfare comes first,” Gov. Pedro Pierluisi told reporters. “Questions have been raised for a long time.”

Earlier this month, U.S. Attorney Stephen Muldrow announced that experts from The Wild Animal Sanctuary in Colorado would inspect and evaluate the animals, saying that “the safe and humane care for all zoo animals is a top priority of the Justice Department.”

Sanctuary officials visited the zoo on Sunday — a visit that was supposed to have occurred in 2017 before the hurricanes hit, sanctuary executive director Pat Craig told The Associated Press, noting that people already were concerned about the animals at that point.

“The zoo definitely has been degraded,” he said. “You can imagine the facilities were overgrown and dilapidated to some degree.”

He said the animals were healthy enough to travel for the most part, although he noted that a mountain lion has a growth on one arm that veterinarians are still inspecting.

Craig also said he was concerned about the zoo’s lone chimpanzee because apes require socialization.

He declined to provide further details, saying he was limited about what he could share given the involvement of the U.S. Justice Department. However, he added that the team didn’t find anything that required immediate attention.

127 animals from ‘Tiger King’ are now in Keenesburg sanctuary

In February 2018, the U.S. Department of Agriculture cancelled the zoo’s exhibitor’s license after citing dozens of violations in previous years, including a thin tiger that was euthanized and a distressed cougar living in a cramped space.

Previously, a government-appointed committee had raised concerns about two pumas that died, an underweight chimpanzee and a rhinoceros named Felipe that was limping. It also noted that dozens of animals needed vaccines or physical tests, and that a kangaroo and a porcupine were among animals that didn’t have shelter.

In January, officials announced that an American black bear named Nina who was more than 20 years old died from unspecified health complications after she stopped eating. The results of a necropsy have not been released. Black bears can live up to 35 years in captivity.

Craig, with The Wildlife Sanctuary, said he estimates his group would transfer up to 50% of the zoo’s animals at no cost to Puerto Rico’s government. However, they would not take in primates or unique birds given Colorado’s weather.

Puerto Rico’s Department of Natural Resources has said it is cooperating in plans for transfers and with the continuing investigation in the zoo, which opened in 1954.

“We have not skimped on the search for alternatives so that…the best possible care and safety of all the species that inhabit there are guaranteed,” said the department’s secretary, Anaís Rodríguez, who noted that it wasn’t until four years ago that the agency assumed responsibility for the zoo.

Activists celebrated the zoo’s impending closure, including Christian Ríos, who is also president of an animal rights commission at Puerto Rico’s Association of Attorneys. He called for full transparency as officials prepare for the transfer of certain animals.

“We are not letting our guard down,” Ríos said, adding that those responsible should face the consequences. “We are sorry that all these complaints have taken a long time to be heard.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Colorado State newsLocal Colorado State
‘Broiling wet’ summer on the way for Colorado, Farmer’s Almanac says
Denver, CO5 days ago
Body found in Colorado in 1970 identified as Modesto man
Modesto, CA6 days ago
The Biggest March Snowstorm in Colorado History Will Blow Your Mind
Denver, CO7 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Former Walmart manager arrested after leaving the store with $135,000 in shopping bag, police say
Joliet, IL3 days ago
This smiling Texas woman allegedly abandoned her 3-year-old son and 12-year-old daughter for more than a month
Roman Forest, TX5 days ago
Rescuers Waiting on DNA Test to Determine If Mystery Pup Found by Dumpster Is a Coyote or a Dog
Dallas, WI20 days ago
Have you ever seen one of these critters in your yard?
Colorado Springs, CO10 days ago
Bison that ripped off tourist's pants memorialized in stunning snow sculpture
Custer, SD7 days ago
Another 19 Local Colorado Stores Closing Down For Good
Telluride, CO3 days ago
Jury finds 20-year-old guilty in Colfax Avenue shooting of Pamela Cabriales
Denver, CO5 days ago
Three of America's 'best small towns' located in Colorado
Paonia, CO1 day ago
Woman dies in cell at Denver Jail
Denver, CO7 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy