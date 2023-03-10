Ex-New Castle woman gets 15 years for federal drug conviction

NEW CASTLE, Ind. — A former New Castle woman once convicted of setting a fire in the Henry County jail has now been sentenced to 15 years in prison for a federal drug conviction.

Jacqueline Annette Anderson, 37, more recently of Rushville, had pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Indianapolis to possession of meth with intent to deliver.

On May 6, 2021, Rush County sheriff's deputies stopped Anderson's Chevrolet Blazer for a traffic violation. After a police K-9 indicated there were controlled substances in the vehicle, deputies found numerous sealed bags containing a total of 267 grams of meth inside.

Investigators said Anderson also had a zipper pouch containing meth — along with brass knuckles — in her possession.

Judge Sarah Evans Barker recently sentenced Anderson to 15 years in federal prison, and ruled she would be on probation for 10 years upon her release.

"Methamphetamine dealers like this defendant fuel the scourge of substance abuse disorders and drug poisonings affecting our communities," U.S. Attorney Zachary Myers said in a release.

In 2017, Anderson received a two-year sentence in Henry Circuit Court 2 after pleading guilty to arson.

She and three other female inmates in the Henry County jail had been accused of setting materials on fire to ignite a mattress.

A plea agreement in the Henry County case called for dismissal of five drug-related counts against Alexander.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter at The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.