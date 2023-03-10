Former Cherokee County teacher sentenced to eight years in prison for molesting student

Robert Vandel Fulton County Sheriff's Office

A former Holly Springs educator has been sentenced to eight years in prison after pleading guilty to child sexual abuse during his time as a teacher at a private school.

Robert Vandel, 65, of Canton was sentenced Thursday to eight years in prison followed by 12 years on probation after pleading guilty to child sexual abuse crimes while he was teaching science at Lyndon Academy in Holly Springs.

This sentence will run concurrently with a 10-year prison sentence Vandel is serving in Fulton County.

Vandel pled guilty to his Fulton County charges in May 2022, admitting to rape, aggravated child molestation, false imprisonment, and child molestation while he was a science teacher at Fulton Academy of Science and Technology Charter School in Roswell. He was sentenced to 10 years to serve in prison followed by life on probation with sex offender special conditions.

In September 2021, Vandel was arrested at Lyndon Academy by Roswell Police on charges that he sexually assaulted one of his students at Fulton Academy of Science and Technology Charter School. He was charged in Roswell with rape, aggravated assault with intent to rape a child under 14, aggravated child molestation, sexual assault by persons in supervisory authority, enticing a child for indecent purposes, and false imprisonment of a child under 14.

After his arrest, Vandel was terminated from his teaching position.

Since he was teaching in Holly Springs, Holly Springs Police Department initiated a separate investigation.

A forensic interview showed that Vandel had been showing the child favoritism and giving her answers to test questions, before engaging in criminal acts, prosecutors said.

In a negotiated guilty plea, Vandel admitted to intentionally making physical contact with intimate parts of the child’s body, including pressing the front of his body against the child and smacking her buttocks with a ruler, prosecutors reported.

In an impact statement, the victim said she has had sleepless nights, and they have felt betrayed and afraid, waiting for justice, prosecutors said.

“I’m always thinking about what happened to me and what could’ve happened to me if he wasn’t caught,” the victim said in her statement.

“Mr. Vandel engaged in acts of methodical and manipulative grooming in order to begin the process of victimizing this child through the introduction of sexualized touches,” Chief Assistant District Attorney Katie Gropper said in a statement. “These acts were part of a predatory playbook he had developed and used over time. Fortunately, through the courage of his victims and the involvement of law enforcement, his behavior was stopped before it escalated further in Cherokee County.”

“We are so proud of the bravery of the young victim who spoke about the impact of these criminal acts on her life. We want to assure her, and all victims, that we will remain steadfast in our commitment to seeking the justice and closure they deserve,” said Acting District Attorney Susan Treadaway. “Though these acts caused deep wounds that will take time to heal, through this sentence, children in our community and beyond will be protected.”

Parents of two former Lyndon Academy students last year filed civil suits against the private school, saying that school officials failed to inform law enforcement of allegations of abuse there.

Penn Law, the firm representing the students and their families, shared the following statement on Vandel’s sentencing Thursday:

“Today’s criminal sentencing brings the survivors of Robert Vandel’s crimes one step closer to justice. We will continue our work in the civil case against Lyndon Academy. Our goal is to provide justice for students who were abused and help them move forward from this trauma and our focus can now shift to the school.”

Lyndon Academy Headmaster Linda Murdock declined to comment on the civil case Friday due to the case being open.

Records on the Georgia Professional Standards Commission website show that Vandel’s teaching certification was revoked in October 2020. The commission had suspended his license in 2006.

Last year, Murdock told WSB-TV that when Lyndon Academy hired Vandel two years earlier, the alleged sexual assault in Roswell had not yet been reported to authorities, and he passed a background check that included the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, social media checks, references, and recommendations.