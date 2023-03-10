Open in App
East Lansing, MI
See more from this location?
WLFI.com

Police release Michigan State shooting timeline and a troubling note found in the gunman's pocket

By Alisha EbrahimjiArtemis Moshtaghian, CNN,

4 days ago
The gunman who killed three Michigan State University students and critically wounded five others last month in a mass shooting wrote in a note found...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Comments / 0

Community Policy