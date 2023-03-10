East Lansing
Change location
See more from this location?
East Lansing, MI
WLFI.com
Police release Michigan State shooting timeline and a troubling note found in the gunman's pocket
By Alisha EbrahimjiArtemis Moshtaghian, CNN,4 days ago
By Alisha EbrahimjiArtemis Moshtaghian, CNN,4 days ago
The gunman who killed three Michigan State University students and critically wounded five others last month in a mass shooting wrote in a note found...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Comments / 0