New Rockford thrift store opening brings optimism to the area

Eager shoppers were waiting in line before the doors opened for Friday’s debut of Carpenter's Corner , 1715 Rural St., on the city's near east side.

The grand opening marked the first time in nearly nine years that the former grocery store building was occupied and open to the public.

Carpenter's Corner offers a selection of donated clothing, jewelry, furniture, housewares and electronics. The store’s “Kids Corner” is stocked with books, toys and bicycles.

“I found a nightstand at an unbelievable price, and I’m going to put it in my spare bedroom,” shopper Joy Lynde said. “I shop at all of the thrift stores for fun, and this is going to be a store that I will frequent. It’s clean. It’s organized, and it offers fair prices.”

Neighborhood resident Lisa Polnow browsed the store’s selection of women’s apparel, hoping an item would catch her eye.

“The seasons are changing so it’s a great time for a store to open that has clothing and all sorts of accessories,” Polnow said. “So, I’m doing some budget shopping. It's nice to be able to see the people you live around frequenting the same business."

Proceeds from the items sold at the thrift store will be invested into the programs offered by Carpenter’s Place, an organization that provides support, education and employment training to are homeless and those living in poverty.

The store has 21 full-time and part-time employees, including six current or former Carpenter's Place guests, and is looking for more workers.

“We have all different positions available, including processors and cashiers,” said Kelly Whitham, the store's director of retail operations. “Hopefully, in a couple of weeks, we’ll have a truck that will go out and do pickups and deliveries.”

Carpenter's Place purchased the property that now houses its thrift store for $445,000 in 2021, according to the Winnebago County Recorder of Deeds.

The 29,000-square-foot building sits on two acres and opened in 1970 as a Hilander Grocery store.

St. Louis-based Schnuck Markets acquired the property in 2011 but vacated the store three years later.

Friday’s grand opening of Carpenter’s Place underscores a feeling of renewed optimism for the area, according to Whitham.

“Neighborhood people have come in and said they are thrilled to finally have something in this space that they will frequent,” she said. “It will just make a huge difference. Hopefully, we can bless the socks off the city.”

Carpenter’s Corner’s hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Donations of gently used clothing and other items will be accepted during business hours.

