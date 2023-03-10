Open in App
Wylie, TX
The Abilene Reporter-News

Wylie ISD suspends facial hair ban; 2 students can return to regular classes

By Obituaries,

4 days ago

The Wylie ISD on Friday announced it was suspending its ban on facial hair for the remainder of the school year, and would be reviewing that policy in its dress code.

Two senior boys have been in in-school suspension because they have refused to shave. The issue had been brought before the Wylie ISD board at recent meetings and promoted in local media.

Superintendent Joey Light on Friday said the two students would be able to return to regular classes after spring break, which began at the end of the school day Friday.

"Any time we have a discipline issue or a grievance, we try to meet with them but they put it out there, evidently," Light said of the issue. "So this is basically what we told them, that we are in the process of evaluating our facial hair policy and while we are in this process, we are suspending the enforcement of the facial hair policy indefinitely."

Light said the review process could begin soon but it would not be changed in any way by the end of the school year.

"We'd be hard pressed to change it before summer," he said.

Previously, Light indicated dress code reviews and any resulting changes typically don't take place during the school year.

Light said the decision resulted in listening to those who registered complaints.

"I would say that this is what this process is about. They brought concerns and we felt they were reasonable," he said. "And we want to do the same."

