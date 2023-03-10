Open in App
Nashville, TN
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
The Tennessean

Tennessee Titans sign Pro Bowl long snapper Morgan Cox to 1-year contract extension

By Nick Suss, Nashville Tennessean,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09fJ04_0lEqXSFb00

The Tennessee Titans announced Friday that they' signed Pro Bowl long snapper Morgan Cox to a one-year contract extension.

Cox, who turns 37 in April, has played two seasons with the Titans. He made his first Pro Bowl with the Titans and fifth overall in 2022 as a key figure in special teams.

Cox, who played in college at Tennessee and is from Collierville, is the first free agent the Titans have officially extended this offseason. He was signed by the Baltimore Ravens as an undrafted free agent in 2010.

ESTES:Trade Derrick Henry? No, it's not a crazy idea for these Tennessee Titans

MOCK DRAFT:2023 NFL Draft mock 2.0: How Tennessee Titans snag a starter for next 10 years

NFL free agency begins on March 15 with the start of the new league year. Other Titans set to hit free agency this offseason include linebacker David Long Jr., offensive linemen Nate Davis and Aaron Brewer, defensive linemen Demarcus Walker and Mario Edwards Jr., and wide receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine.

Nick Suss is the Titans beat writer for The Tennessean. Contact Nick at nsuss@gannett.com. Follow Nick on Twitter @nicksuss.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Tennessee State newsLocal Tennessee State
Are the big splashes coming?
Nashville, TN8 hours ago
Tennessee's Mr., Miss Basketball winners include 2024 top player in country, SEC signees
Murfreesboro, TN1 day ago
Tennessee Titans expected to sign 49ers ILB Azeez Al-Shaair as free agent | Report
Nashville, TN10 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Predicting which Tennessee Titans free agents will re-sign, who'll be out of price range
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Tennessee Titans adding another former 49er in OL Daniel Brunskill | Report
Nashville, TN3 hours ago
Tennessee Titans in NFL free agency 2023: Live updates as players, teams make moves
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Tennessee Titans signing OT Andre Dillard, former first round draft pick | Report
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Former Walmart manager arrested after leaving the store with $135,000 in shopping bag, police say
Joliet, IL3 days ago
This smiling Texas woman allegedly abandoned her 3-year-old son and 12-year-old daughter for more than a month
Roman Forest, TX5 days ago
Melissa McCarthy's Oscars gown was ruined when Christian Siriano's studio flooded — so he made a new one in days
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Best and Worst Dressed Stars at the 2023 Oscars: See the Style Winners and Losers
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Look: NFL World Reacts To Michael Irvin Surveillance Video
Phoenix, AZ11 hours ago
Ryan Seacrest Suffers Oscars Mishap While Arriving at Awards Show
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Tennessee Titans ILB David Long Jr. signs with Miami Dolphins in NFL free agency | Report
Nashville, TN1 day ago
10 big-name free agents the Tennessee Titans should fight hard to sign this week
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Tennessee Titans guard Nate Davis signing with Chicago Bears in NFL free agency | Report
Nashville, TN1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy