The Bergen Record

Date set for implosion of Fair Lawn's Nabisco factory

By Stephanie Noda, NorthJersey.com,

4 days ago

A day after a lengthy update regarding the upcoming implosion at the Fair Lawn Nabisco factory, an official date is now set for April.

When will Nabisco building come down?

The implosion will begin on Saturday, April 15 at 8 a.m., according to an update on the Glen Rock borough website on Friday. The date was decided at a Friday construction meeting and Glen Rock officials plans to post the meeting minutes to their FAQ page about the project.

A Thursday update about the project on the Fair Lawn website said the implosion was expected in April but didn't include an exact date. A “certain amount of progress on the demolition is needed before the implosion can be scheduled,” Fair Lawn officials said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1X6A72_0lEqX0rk00

End of an era

Crews began razing the former factory at 500 Route 208 North in January , the end of a six-decade-long era in which Nabisco, formerly National Biscuit Co. produced Oreos, animal crackers and other snacks on the site.

What's next for the site?

Mondelēz International Inc., the Chicago-based parent company of Nabisco, sold the 40-acre site for $146.5 million in 2021 to a limited liability company tied to Greek Development of East Brunswick. The company filed a proposal last month to replace the factory with a warehouse.

Who will handle the implosion?

According to the Fair Lawn update from Thursday, implosion contractor Controlled Demolition Inc. will work with Sessler Wrecking Inc. on the final teardown of the tower. The update said the two have “successfully completed 25 demolitions together without incident, under tighter constraints than this project.”

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Date set for implosion of Fair Lawn's Nabisco factory

