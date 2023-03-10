Open in App
Saint Louis, MO
Starting Lineups, Pitchers for New York Mets, St. Louis Cardinals March 10 Spring Training Game

By Jack Vita,

4 days ago

The New York Mets will play the St. Louis Cardinals Friday at 6:05 p.m. ET at the Cardinals' spring training home, Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium in Jupiter, Florida. It is the second of the Mets' two split squad games that the club is playing on Friday. Here's a look at the Mets and Cardinals' starting lineups for Friday evening's Grapefruit League game.

Elieser Hernandez will take the mound for Mets. Hernandez spent the last five seasons with the Miami Marlins, before he was traded to the Mets last November. The Mets acquired Hernandez and Jeff Brigham from the Marlins in exchange for Franklin Sanchez and a player to be named later.

Jordan Montgomery will start for the Cardinals Friday evening. Montgomery, like Hernandez, was traded in 2022. Minutes before the trade deadline, the Cardinals did a one-for-one swap with the New York Yankees, flipping center fielder Harrison Bader for Montgomery. Montgomery found immediate success with the Cardinals, allowing just one run over 25.2 innings pitched in his first four starts with the club.

Montgomery is looking repeat his success in 2023, in his first full season with the Cardinals.

Here's a look at how the Cardinals will line up for Friday's game:

1) LF Tim Locastro

2) C Francisco Alvarez

3) 3B Mark Vientos

4) 1B Darin Ruf

5) DH Jaylin Davis

6) SS Ronny Mauricio

7) RF Lorenzo Cedrola

8) 2B Jose Peraza

9) CF Alex Ramirez

SP Elieser Hernandez

Here's a look how the Cardinals will line up for Friday's game:

1) 2B Brendan Donovan

2) CF Dylan Carlson

3) LF Jordan Walker

4) 3B Nolan Gorman

5) 1B Juan Yepez

6) DH Paul DeJong

7) C Andrew Knizner

8) RF Moises Gomez

9) SS Masyn Winn

SP Jordan Montgomery

