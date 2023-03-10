Is Fox considering letting SmackDown go?

While SmackDown has been well traveled throughout its history, it’s made a home for itself on Friday nights on Fox. It was a huge deal when Fox signed a five-year deal back in 2018 to bring the show back to network TV, and considering the consistent audience it brings in despite today’s fragmented viewing public, one would think that Fox would do everything possible to bring it back.

That may ultimately be what happens, but it’s far from guaranteed.

Earlier this week, Fox CEO Lachlan Murdoch commented on the impending end of the SmackDown rights deal , and noted that the company was “”ready to talk when WWE is ready.” The insinuation there is that with WWE still exploring sale possibilities, media rights negotiations would have to wait, since a potential buyer could be a media company that will want to keep WWE programming in-house.

But Murdoch also added this:

“Ultimately, our appetite for renewal depends on what happens with the rest of our sports portfolio.”

That suggests Fox isn’t necessarily going to just give WWE what it wants for SmackDown even if there’s interest in both sides in renewing.

Is there a chance Fox and WWE don’t agree on what SmackDown is worth? Yes, according to Dave Meltzer in this week’s Wrestling Observer Newsletter (subscription required).

Wells Fargo Securities has predicted that FOX won’t renew Smackdown even given it finishing No. 1 most weeks in 18-49. The listed the value of Smackdown right now through all channels as $183.5 million so FOX is overpaying for it and the idea WWE would be looking for a substantial rights increase.

There are other complicating factors as well, the biggest being streaming rights. WWE already has its premium live events and other ancillary programming streaming on Peacock. Would it be willing to let Fox stream only SmackDown with that arrangement already in place?

Something has to give. Fox needs SmackDown to make sense, and is signaling that it won’t pay more to keep it if it means cutting into its overall sports budget. WWE will want more money than it currently gets for the show’s rights and might find someone else willing to pay it.

All of which is to say that it wouldn’t be surprising if Fox ended up renewing its SmackDown rights and also won’t come as a shock if WWE takes the show elsewhere. WWE fans have followed it through several moves around the TV dial already, and they may have to prepare for one more come 2024.