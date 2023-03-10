Cowboys' Micah Parsons Recruiting Slay via Trade

It'll likely never happen but divisional hatred isn't stopping Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons from working his recruiting magic on Darius Slay, fresh off a Super Bowl trek (and trade request?) with the Philadelphia Eagles.

It's anything but an offseason for Micah Parsons' recruiting talents, so much so that icy divisional relations won't get in the way at this point.

Parsons, well-known for trying to attract star free agents or those veterans disgruntled with their current situation to the Dallas Cowboys , once again tried took to virtual magic on social media to conjure a big addition. His latest is Philadelphia Eagles secondary man Darius Slay, who could be on the block in the final year of a three-year, $50 million contract.

While Slay and the Eagles both sound hopeful that he'll be back in green next year, the team has reportedly given his agent Drew Rosenhaus permission to look elsewhere.

With Philadelphia's defensive endeavors playing a major role in its recent run to the Super Bowl (amassing 70 sacks and 17 interceptions last season), Parsons promised that if he were, against all odds, sent to Arlington as part of a rare collaboration between the Eagles and Cowboys, he wouldn't have to worry about the quarterback hunters ahead of him.

"I promise no drop off at pass rusher!!!" Parsons enthusiastically promised.

The edge rusher, of course, has plenty of say in how the pass rush will perform, leading the team with 13.5 quarterback takedowns last season.

Fresh off his third year in Philadelphia, the 32-year-old Slay earned 55 tackles, 14 pass breakups, and three interceptions. He was invited to his fifth Pro Bowl but instead partook in Super Bowl LVII, a 38-35 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

While it will take far more than 280 characters to convince the Eagles to send Slay to Dallas, Parsons is perhaps a brilliant source of rare collaborations between the long-standing NFC East rivals: a draft day trade in 2021 put Parsons on the Cowboys' radar, with Dallas sending the 10th overall choice to Philadelphia in exchange for the 12th (Parsons) and 84th (which eventually became fellow defender Chauncey Golston).

The Eagles likewise made out well through the trade, using the 10th to pick receiver DeVonta Smith. Their dealings with the Cowboys have exclusively been used to move draft picks, with Tyler Biadasz, Sean Lee, and Anthony Spencer among the players named later in such agreements.

Micah's fantasies aside, Slay is not a free agent. He's not in control of where he goes. That's a key note on all of Parsons' recruiting efforts.

A hypothetical Slay deal is one that might not even happen and, if it does, almost certainly won't involve the Cowboys. But that, it appears, won't stop Parsons from trying. It's the NFL offseason and stranger things, of course, have happened or been suggested ...

