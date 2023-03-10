Lincoln has 2 big advantages few teams can match — massive size and a familial bond

By Dave Ball | Photos by Naji Saker

PORTLAND — The Lincoln Cardinals are the Goliaths of this year’s 6A boys basketball state tournament, fielding a team of giants that gives them a healthy advantage at the rim against any team they face.

The PIL champions feature a couple of 6-foot-10 forces in senior Graham Eikenberry and junior Evan Heisler. Each pulled off a power dunk in Thursday’s 60-59 win over Mt. Hood runner-up Gresham .

“Coach ( Heather Seely-Roberts ) is known for emphasizing the post game — that’s one of the reasons I transferred here,” said Eikenberry, who started his high school career at Central Catholic. “We know that if we are posting up strong, the ball is going to come.”

Add to the mix twin brothers Malachi (6-8) and Moroni (6-6) Seely-Roberts, and the Cardinals have no trouble moving the ball.

“When you have four players 6-6 or taller, you are going to try to get the ball inside,” Malachi said. “Of course it helps that we have big guys who can pass the ball really well. We’re able to find the open person.”

Moroni led the Cardinals with a double-double Thursday — 24 points and 13 rebounds. Malachi causes matchup problems for most teams with his ability to score from behind the arc. He is shooting at almost a 50-percent clip and knocked down four deep balls in Thursday’s win.

“Growing up, my brother had a thicker build, so he did most of the inside game and I worked from the outside,” Malachi said.

The twins have the unique challenge of balancing the team and family dynamic, although they do find one advantage in their sibling situation.

“It feels like a normal team most of the time, but one difference playing with my brother is that we can be straight-up honest with each other,” Malachi said. “If one of us takes a bad shot, we can say something and not worry about hurting their confidence. We can both take it and learn from it.”

The twin dynamic isn’t the only family dynamic in play, as their mother is the head coach .

With only a couple games remaining on the court together, the trio is enjoying every moment.

“This is our last opportunity all together, so we want to go as far as we can,” Malachi said.