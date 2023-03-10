Open in App
Detroit, MI
AllLions

Detroit Lions Do Not Tender Contract to OL Matt Nelson

By John Maakaron,

4 days ago

Detroit Lions likely moving on from offensive lineman Matt Nelson.

The Detroit Lions have reportedly made a decision on one of their restricted free agents.

Matt Nelson, 27, played collegiately for the Iowa Hawkeyes for five seasons. Interestingly, Nelson played both defensive end and defensive tackle in the Big Ten.

Nelson finished his collegiate career with 111 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, nine sacks, nine pass break-ups and one forced fumble.

After going undrafted in 2019, Nelson was signed by the Lions as a free agent. The decision was ultimately made to switch his position, as Nelson moved to the other side of the football to play on the offensive line.

He was waived during final roster cuts, but was re-signed to the practice squad (where he spent the majority of his first season in the NFL).

Nelson made the team out of training camp the following season, making his NFL debut against the Chicago Bears.

Detroit general manager Brad Holmes decided to tender the exclusive rights free agent back in March of 2021.

After spending the last four years in Detroit, Nelson will now become a free agent.

In four years, Nelson appeared in 40 games, starting in 12 of them during his stint in Motown.

