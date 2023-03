Yalee Schwartz scores game-high 21 points and grabs 13 rebounds to lead Firehawks

SACRAMENTO — Yalee Schwartz scored a game-high 21 points and grabbed 13 rebounds to lead Shalhevet to a 50-46 victory over San Domenico on Friday morning in the CIF State Division 4 girls basketball championship game at the Golden 1 Center.

Arielle Grossman added 18 points for the Firehawks (26-2) who claimed the school's first state girls basketball title.

Summer Jenkins led San Domenico with 15 points and Maja Cykowska finished with 14.

Here are photos from Friday's D4 state title game in Sacramento:

All photos by Dennis Lee