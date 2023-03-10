Open in App
Lawrence, KS
See more from this location?
lawrencekstimes.com

Lawrence police review board asks to review complaint regarding unhoused man, questions use of force policy

By Mackenzie Clark,

4 days ago
Members of Lawrence’s Community Police Review Board have asked to review a complaint alleging that police targeted a man experiencing homelessness with a jaywalking ticket....
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Lawrence, KS newsLocal Lawrence, KS
Dot Nary: Despite Kansas state rep’s view, disabled people will not ‘rot at home’ (Column)
Lawrence, KS1 day ago
Lawrence Memorial Hospital changes mask requirements
Lawrence, KS1 day ago
Lawrence’s Winter Emergency Shelter closes; nearly 200 volunteers helped keep it running this year
Lawrence, KS1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Teen, woman arrested in connection to infant death in Topeka
Topeka, KS12 hours ago
US Marshals shot at while serving warrant Friday in Overland Park
Overland Park, KS4 days ago
Police: Suspect takes his own life, standoff in Overland Park ends
Overland Park, KS3 days ago
Homeless population drifting into residential areas, becoming a growing problem in KC
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
This Kansas City river is in trouble. Every April, people turn out in droves to help it
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Two arrested during search warrant in Jackson County
Holton, KS3 days ago
4 The People: Missouri voters question taxes, possible Royals stadium
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
This US State Pays Newcomers Up To $15K To Move & Work In A Cool City
Topeka, KS1 day ago
Unleashed Pet Rescue to stop taking animals amid license fight
Mission, KS1 day ago
Kansas City native's new play dives deep into the racist history of public pools in America
Kansas City, KS2 days ago
KCPD, FBI tape off large scene around pond near North Broadway and Northwest Englewood
Kansas City, MO4 days ago
KC man charged after shooting and chase through Grandview ends in 2 arrests
Grandview, MO4 days ago
Body found in Gladstone matches missing teen’s description, family says
Gladstone, MO4 days ago
Overland Park begins removing ash trees along streets
Overland Park, KS1 day ago
Kansas City’s new airport terminal is a mess for picking up passengers. Can it be fixed?
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Man who pleaded guilty in Northland murder now accused of killing man in KCMO
Kansas City, MO5 days ago
Inmate at Leavenworth prison dies a day after arriving
Leavenworth, KS5 days ago
Man pleads guilty to illegally owning machine gun used to kill KC firefighter
Kansas City, MO6 days ago
Price Chopper to open in shuttered Hy-Vee in Missouri
North Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Work with us! Lawrence Times looks to grow our news team
Lawrence, KS2 days ago
Kansas state representative calls rainbow drawings proof of indoctrination at Leavenworth school
Leavenworth, KS7 days ago
Charges dropped against men accused of bringing pounds of drugs to Kansas
Lawrence, KS5 days ago
Piles of trash, illegal dumping return to vacant Kansas City shopping center
Kansas City, MO8 days ago
How to Start Homesteading: Planning the Plan
Topeka, KS1 day ago
As Royals look to build a new $2 billion stadium, Kansas City service workers want to see employee protections
Kansas City, MO1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy