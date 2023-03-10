Open in App
Connecticut State
The Associated Press

Urstadt Biddle: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

4 days ago

GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (UBA) on Friday reported a key measure of profitability in its fiscal first quarter.

The Greenwich, Connecticut-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $15.6 million, or 42 cents per share, in the period.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $6.8 million, or 18 cents per share.

The commercial real estate investment trust, based in Greenwich, Connecticut, posted revenue of $38.3 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UBA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UBA

