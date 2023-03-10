Open in App
The Associated Press

Gap, Vail Resorts fall; Ulta Beauty, Stratasys rise

4 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:

Vail Resorts Inc., down $7.56 to $221.13.

The ski resort operator reported weak fiscal second-quarter earnings.

Gap Inc., down 71 cents to $10.87.

The clothing chain’s fourth-quarter loss was bigger than Wall Street expected.

Ulta Beauty Inc., up $1.25 to $521.18.

The beauty products retailer beat analysts’ fourth-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.

Stratasys Ltd., up $1.27 to $15.28.

Nano Dimension is offering to buy the maker of 3D printers.

Allbirds Inc., down $1.11 to $1.25

The footwear company’s fourth-quarter earnings and revenue fell short of analysts’ forecasts.

National Beverage Corp., up $1.05 to $47.38.

The maker of Shasta and other beverages beat analysts’ fiscal third-quarter profit forecasts.

Zumiez Inc., down 87 cents to $21.65.

The clothing retailer gave investors a weak financial forecast.

Newmont Corp., up 42 cents to $42.16.

The gold producer rose along with prices for the precious metal.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Former Walmart manager arrested after leaving the store with $135,000 in shopping bag, police say
Joliet, IL3 days ago
Best and Worst Dressed Stars at the 2023 Oscars: See the Style Winners and Losers
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Harry Hamilin’s Ex-Wife Nicollette Sheridan Says Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Producers Are “Desperate”; Knocking On Her Door
Beverly Hills, CA1 day ago
Texas drove out Chinese firm, not the wind farm it planned
Del Rio, TX1 hour ago
Quickley leads rally and Knicks beat Trail Blazers 123-107
Portland, OR1 hour ago
Lawmakers fear spill on Keystone system in southern Kansas
Wichita, KS11 hours ago
Venters hits late 3, Eastern Washington beats WSU in NIT
Cheney, WA46 minutes ago
Pitt gets past Mississippi St 60-59 in NCAA First Four
Starkville, MS1 hour ago
Bucks clinch playoff spot, top Suns 116-104 for 50th win
Phoenix, AZ1 hour ago
Colorado escapes Seton Hall 65-64 in NIT behind Wright's 18
South Orange, NJ44 minutes ago
Hofstra beats top-seeded Rutgers 88-86 in overtime in NIT
Hempstead, NY1 hour ago
Thunder use big third quarter to rally past Nets, 121-107
Oklahoma City, OK3 hours ago
Coyotes beat Flames 4-3 in OT to extend points streak to 6
Tempe, AZ1 hour ago
Davis, Lakers lead by 35 at half, beat Pelicans 123-108
Los Angeles, CA3 hours ago
Abortion pill challenge goes before judge in Texas
Amarillo, TX1 hour ago
Bufkin, Baker lead Michigan past Toledo 90-80 in NIT
Ann Arbor, MI2 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy