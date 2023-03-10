Open in App
Athens, GA
DawgsDaily

Bulldogs That Could Benefit Most From Spring Practice

By Christian Kirby II,

4 days ago

With Georgia's spring practice just a few days away, here is a list of players that could benefit most.

Spring practice is the first honest look at where a team is at for the upcoming football season. For players, the period is a time to get re-acclimated to the sport while setting the foundation for how the season will go. While for coaches, it serves as a time to see "who's who" and get an idea of what the depth chart will look like. With Georgia's Spring practice beginning on Tuesday, March 14th, here is a list of players who could make massive jumps in the depth chart during that time.

Tykee Smith

Smith joined the Bulldogs as a highly touted transfer ahead of the 2021 season. Unfortunately, lingering injuries and the emergence of Javon Bullard have greatly diminished his playing time. Smith could, however, become a major contributor to the Dawgs' back end after a handful of departures to the NFL draft. Sources have indicated that Smith will likely cross-train at both the STAR position and the safety position.

Earnest Greene

With Broderick Jones heading to the NFL Draft, many within the Georgia program believe that Earnest Greene could be the next great offensive tackle in the Bulldogs' offense. Greene, a 4-star recruit from the Bulldogs' 2022 class, has already drawn numerous praise from fellow teammates and could solidify his position as the starting tackle with an impressive spring camp. Dawgs Daily's Brooks Austin reported this week that Greene is expected to be a full participant this spring.

Branson Robinson

Buried on the depth chart of highly talented running backs, Robinson showed flashes of his potential greatness as a freshman in 2022 and even drew comparisons to the great Nick Chubb . With the departure of Kenny McIntosh to the NFL Draft, Robinson has the potential to earn an even bigger role in the backfield for the 2023 season.

Bear Alexander

Jordan Davis, Devonte Wyatt, and Jalen Carter have all made massive names for themselves as dominant defensive linemen at the University of Georgia. Bear Alexander has the potential to be the next UGA great. The rising sophomore made some massive plays toward the backend of Georgia's 2022 season and could make an even bigger impact in 2023 but will first need to solidify his role as a starter in the Spring.

