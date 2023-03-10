'Sister Wives' Star Janelle Brown Reveals Beloved Dog Jack Was Diagnosed With Autoimmune Disorder After Health Scare: 'It's Like Being With My Human Kids'

@janellebrown/instagram

Sister Wives star Janelle Brown gave fans and friends an update after her sweet pooch suffered a concerning health scare.

"Waiting at veterinary urgent care. My buddy Jack is pretty sick," Janelle wrote in an Instagram Story shared on Thursday night, March 9, over a picture of her poor pup curled up on his side. "It's like being with my human kids , same worry it's something serious."

@janellebrown/instagram

The next day, Janelle returned to social media to reveal that thankfully "all is well" with her scruffy pup pal.

"He has developed an auto-immune type disorder," she wrote in the Friday, March 10, follow-up Instagram Story. "The vet said they don't know what causes them but it's manageable with medication."

@janellebrown/instagram

The pet-loving reality star frequently showcases her dogs and their adorable antics on her Instagram, whether they are cuddling on the couch, begging for treats or rough-housing with her kids.

Last February, Janelle shared a sweet snapshot of her two pups — Bryn and Jack — climbing on her son Garrison as he sprawled out on the floor with a pillow.

"The pups love when Garrison @robertthebrown comes to play," she captioned the snap . "Even Bryn who is acting like she doesn’t notice him was mauling him just a minute ago."

@janellebrown/instagram

Janelle has continued to document her day-to-day life as a mom, a businesswoman and as someone who is newly single since confessing she'd separated from her spiritual husband, Kody , in an episode of Sister Wives: One on One late last year.

"Janelle is a strong independent woman and realized she can do it on her own," a source spilled at the time, noting that the TLC star "outgrew" her ex after nearly 30 years of marriage.

Since parting ways with Kody, the mother-of-six — who also shares Logan , Madison , Hunter , Gabriel and Savanah with the Brown family patriarch — has been splitting her time between her home in Arizona and visits with family in several other states, including North Carolina, Utah and Nevada.

