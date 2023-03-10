Did Miley Cyrus Expose Liam Hemsworth Cheating On Her In New Song 'Muddy Feet'? Inside The Telling Lyrics

"And you smell like perfume that I didn't purchase/Now I know why you've been closing the curtains/Get the f*** out of my house. I don't know who the h*** you think you're messin' with/Get the f*** out of my house with that s***/Get the f*** out of my life with that," Cyrus belts out, seemingly accusing Hemsworth of coming around with another woman's scent lingering on his clothing.
Sia joins Cyrus for the song's chorus, which claims her ex-partner kept "coming 'round with your muddy feet," which left her with no choice but to "have to do some[thing] 'bout it."
The "Wrecking Ball" vocalist also calls out her past partner for manipulative and gaslighting behaviors, stating they were "always questioning my questioning" when it came to Cyrus' suspicions of her ex cheating .
"Oh Liam Hemsworth you will crumble for your sins , Miley went into 'Muddy Feet' mad mad! CALL HIM OUT MOTHER. Miley Cyrus' 'Muddy Feet' instant classic," one individual expressed, as another added, "MUDDY FEET @ LIAM HEMSWORTH SMACK CAM."
A third user quipped: " Bad month for Liam Hemsworth . First of all, The Hunger Games movies get put on Netflix and everyone talks about how much his character sucks, and now there's a whole album out talking about how much he sucks."
