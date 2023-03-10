Did Miley Cyrus Expose Liam Hemsworth Cheating On Her In New Song 'Muddy Feet'? Inside The Telling Lyrics

MEGA

Just when fans thought "Flowers" was Miley Cyrus ' most iconic hit yet, "Muddy Feet" swooped in to leave their jaws on the floor.

The release of the 30-year-old's album Endless Summer Vacation on Friday, March 10, has social media users reminiscing on the 2010s when Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth 's romance was the face of undeniable love.

MEGA

However, after announcing their split less than one year after tying the knot in 2018, fans were left just as heartbroken as Cyrus herself.

And now, years later, the superstar appears to be calling out Hemsworth — who she met on the set of The Last Song in 2009 — for potential infidelity within their relationship.

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

MEGA

"And you smell like perfume that I didn't purchase/Now I know why you've been closing the curtains/Get the f*** out of my house. I don't know who the h*** you think you're messin' with/Get the f*** out of my house with that s***/Get the f*** out of my life with that," Cyrus belts out, seemingly accusing Hemsworth of coming around with another woman's scent lingering on his clothing.

Sia joins Cyrus for the song's chorus, which claims her ex-partner kept "coming 'round with your muddy feet," which left her with no choice but to "have to do some[thing] 'bout it."

MEGA

The "Wrecking Ball" vocalist also calls out her past partner for manipulative and gaslighting behaviors, stating they were "always questioning my questioning" when it came to Cyrus' suspicions of her ex cheating .

Fans took to Twitter to share their reactions after listening to the Hannah Montana alum's iconic tune.

"Oh Liam Hemsworth you will crumble for your sins , Miley went into 'Muddy Feet' mad mad! CALL HIM OUT MOTHER. Miley Cyrus' 'Muddy Feet' instant classic," one individual expressed, as another added, "MUDDY FEET @ LIAM HEMSWORTH SMACK CAM."

A third user quipped: " Bad month for Liam Hemsworth . First of all, The Hunger Games movies get put on Netflix and everyone talks about how much his character sucks, and now there's a whole album out talking about how much he sucks."