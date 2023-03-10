Open in App
76ers vs. Trail Blazers: Will James Harden Return Friday?

By Justin Grasso,

4 days ago

After missing Tuesday's game in Minnesota, will James Harden be back on the floor Friday night?

When the Philadelphia 76ers took on the Minnesota Timberwolves to conclude their five-game road trip, they went into the matchup without their star point guard, James Harden .

According to the Sixers’ injury report, Harden was battling foot soreness. Therefore, the team listed him as questionable, putting a much-needed rest night in play.

As expected, Harden did not suit up for Tuesday’s game in Minnesota. Without his services, the Sixers had no issue handling business as they collected a 23-point win .

After getting the day off on Wednesday, the Sixers returned to the practice court on Thursday afternoon. Not only was Harden a participant in the session, but he stayed on the court after to get some extra work in.

Philadelphia head coach Doc Rivers made it clear that Harden was good to go ahead of Friday’s matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers. When the Sixers released their early injury report on Thursday night, Harden was no longer listed .

Barring any unexpected setbacks, Harden will play on Friday night. The matchup marks his 49th appearance of the season.

Lately, the star guard’s been on a tear. After getting a rest night in Sacramento in late January, Harden played in 18 straight games for the Sixers. During that stretch, he averaged 23 points, ten assists, and six rebounds while knocking down 45 percent of his field goals and 43 percent of his threes.

The Sixers and the Trail Blazers are set to tip off at 7:00 PM ET.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_ .

