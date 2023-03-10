Open in App
Massachusetts State
New York Post

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code unlocks up to $1,500 for Friday NBA action, other sports

By Action Network,

New York Post readers can get a sweet new customer offer with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code NPBONUSFULL . New customers can use the promo code to make their first wager up to $1,250 on Caesars, and if the bet loses, that same amount is returned back as bet credits.

If you’re in Massachusetts, use Caesars promo code NPBONUS1BET for a first bet on the house up to $1,500. The Bay State launched online sports betting on Friday.

So if you were to sign up and place an initial bet for $140 that loses — you would still get back $140 in bet credits, and so on up to $1,250 in most states, and up to $1,500 in Mass.

Follow the link below for more information about Caesars’ offer before Friday night’s NBA action tips off. This offer is good for any sport on Caesars if you want to bet on something else.

Caesars Promo Code

The Caesars promo code NPBONUSFULL allows new customers to get up to $1,250 in bet credits. All it takes is an initial wager of $10 or more, and there’s no reason to worry about losing money because the amount wagered on losing bets gets returned back in bet credits.

If you win, you receive your winnings just like normal. The promo code NPBONUSFULL also allows users to get 1,000 Tier credits and 1,000 Reward credits just for signing up.

NBA Friday preview

There may only be six NBA games tonight, but there will be plenty of star power with Damian Lillard, Trae Young, Donovan Mitchell, Anthony Edwards, Joel Embiid, and Nikola Jokic all expected to be in action.

The schedule starts out with the Portland Trail Blazers making their annual visit to Philadelphia to play the 76ers. At the same time, the Washington Wizards host the Atlanta Hawks.

Moving on into the night, two Eastern Conference playoff contenders clash in South Beach when the Miami Heat host the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Minnesota Timberwolves face the Brooklyn Nets in Minneapolis, while the San Antonio Spurs host the Denver Nuggets in a battle of teams on the opposite ends of the Western Conference.

Friday’s slate comes to an end in Los Angeles when Anthony Davis and the Lakers host the Toronto Raptors. If you like a bet in one of those games, use the Caesars Sportsbook promo code NPBONUSFULL for a great deal.

How to claim Caesars New Customer Offer
  1. Click above and go to Caesars Sportsbook.
  2. Read the terms and conditions of the offer.
  3. Enter the necessary details and verify your information.
  4. Enter promo code NPBONUSFULL when asked.
  5. Make your initial deposit of at least $10.
  6. Place your first sports bet up to the value of $1,250.
  7. If your bet wins, you will be paid out in cash.
  8. If your wager loses, your bet credits will be credited in your account within 72 hours.
  9. You must use the bet credits within seven days of being awarded, otherwise, they will expire.

If you or a loved one is experiencing problems with gambling, please call 1-800-327-5050 or visit gamblinghelplinema.org for 24/7 support. LiveChat with a GameSense Advisor at GameSenseMA.com or call 1-800-GAM-1234

