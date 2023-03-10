Chael Sonnen claims he and LeBron James have ‘same drug guy’ in wild accusation

LeBron James and Tiger Woods caught some crazy ricochet shots from Chael Sonnen.

Sonnen, who was once a contender for multiple UFC title belts, appeared on the “FLAGRANT” podcast earlier this week and talked about his use of performance enhancing drugs, and decided to implicate James and Woods in the matter.

“They got some performance enhancers, like if the world understood what LeBron did, like other basketball players will hear what LeBron does and go ‘yeah that doesn’t matter,’” Sonnen said, as covered by Mediaite .

“It’s like a baseball player; you’re hitting a stick at them. It doesn’t matter.”

The former UFC star was asked what type of drugs that would mean James is on.

“We have the same drug guy,” Sonnen answered.

Chael Sonnen claims Lebron James takes PEDs. “We have the same drug guy, I know exactly what he takes”.



“I know exactly what he’s doing. There’s only one golfer that follows the big three, and the big three is EPO (erythropoietin), growth hormone, testosterone. That’s the Lance Armstrong diet.

“There’s one golfer, but it’s Tiger Woods.”

James has never tested positive for PEDs.

In 2009, Antony Galea, a Canadian doctor with ties to Woods was busted attempting to smuggle the drug Actovegin .

Galea’s attorney said the charges were in no way related to the doctor’s treatment of Woods .

“EPO matters; it’s the reason LeBron takes it. It matters,” Sonnen continued.

“EPO increases your red blood cells. Which gives you endurance so you can play all game long. You can shoot the fourth quarter just like you shot the fourth minute. It’s the king of performance enhancers.”

Sonnen recently made similar “takes one to know one” claims about performance enhancing drug use by current UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones.

“I had more juice than Tropicana and he pushed me around like a Mack truck versus a Volvo,” Sonnen said of their 2013 fight .

“As soon as we locked up with each other, as he’s pushing me backwards before he comes with his big spinning elbow, I remember thinking, ‘I know your secret because I got the same one.’”