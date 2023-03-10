Quad City: Ramey Loses Lead After Disastrous 17th Hole

The famed island par-3 hole claimed another victim on Friday at the Players Championship.

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – Chad Ramey knocked a pitching wedge to within kick-in range for a birdie at TPC Sawgrass’ 17 th hole during the opening round of the Players Championship on Thursday.

The 17 th hole gods struck back on Friday as he played the eighth hole of his second round.

Ramey, who was leading by two strokes when he stepped to the tee on the 145-yard 17th, knocked two shots in the water. He hit the first over the green, then went to the drop zone and from 98 yards did it again.

His fifth shot was hit to 20 feet, and from there he two-putted for a quadruple-bogey 7.

That dropped him from two shots ahead to two behind Christiaan Bezuidenhout.

On Thursday, Ramey – playing in the Players Championship for the first time – shot 8 under-par 64 without a bogey .