Open in App
Ponte Vedra Beach, FL
See more from this location?
Morning Read on Sports Illustrated

Quad City: Ramey Loses Lead After Disastrous 17th Hole

By Bob Harig,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EBgal_0lEqDDpQ00

The famed island par-3 hole claimed another victim on Friday at the Players Championship.

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – Chad Ramey knocked a pitching wedge to within kick-in range for a birdie at TPC Sawgrass’ 17 th hole during the opening round of the Players Championship on Thursday.

The 17 th hole gods struck back on Friday as he played the eighth hole of his second round.

Ramey, who was leading by two strokes when he stepped to the tee on the 145-yard 17th, knocked two shots in the water. He hit the first over the green, then went to the drop zone and from 98 yards did it again.

His fifth shot was hit to 20 feet, and from there he two-putted for a quadruple-bogey 7.

That dropped him from two shots ahead to two behind Christiaan Bezuidenhout.

On Thursday, Ramey – playing in the Players Championship for the first time – shot 8 under-par 64 without a bogey .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Golf, FL newsLocal Golf, FL
A return to normal and yet a record-setting Players Championship
Ponte Vedra Beach, FL2 days ago
When Actual Golf Took Center Stage Again, It Delivered at TPC Sawgrass
Ponte Vedra Beach, FL2 days ago
Notebook: Min Woo Lee's Expensive Learning Experience, Jordan Spieth Gets 'Sawgrassed'
Ponte Vedra Beach, FL2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
2023 The Players Championship money: Purse, winner’s share, prize money payout
Ponte Vedra Beach, FL2 days ago
Motorcyclist, 68, dies in crash at State Road 100, Bulldog Drive
Palm Coast, FL4 days ago
Plane slides off runway during landing at Jacksonville International Airport
Jacksonville, FL4 days ago
Woman killed, man seriously hurt in crash on I-95 in Jacksonville: FHP
Jacksonville, FL5 days ago
A family is grieving the loss of a Jacksonville teen who went missing, later found dead
Jacksonville, FL6 days ago
Canadian man visiting for Bike Week breaks into Ormond home thinking it was his AirBnB
Ormond Beach, FL8 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy