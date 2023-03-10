Open in App
Atlanta, GA
See more from this location?
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

It’s again time for Georgia Tech to dream big hoop dreams

By Mark Bradley - Atlanta Journal-Constitution,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HcPdi_0lEqDB3y00

Georgia Tech needs a new basketball coach, and we’ll get to that. There is, however, a greater need. The Institute needs to get serious again about basketball.

The elements that enabled the indomitable Bobby Cremins to turn this program into a major national player remain in place. Tech is still based in Atlanta, which is still in Georgia. Tech still plays in the ACC.

Atlanta’s a world-class city. Georgia’s a state that produces world-class basketball talent. The ACC has a hoops history no other league can match. There you go. There’s your recruiting pitch. You don’t need slogans or #hashtags. You point to Atlanta. You persuade players from Georgia to stay in-state and play in the ACC. That should do it.

As Josh Pastner’s time at Tech grew short, the relentlessly chipper coach looked toward next season as a time of great potential, which sounded odd, given that next season would have been his eighth here. What would make 2023-24 any different from 2018-19? Tech, Pastner said, was about to get into the NIL – name/image/likeness – game. Which, on first hearing, really sounded odd.

NIL money has been the coin of collegiate realm for two years. Where had Tech been? Its campus abuts Coca-Cola. Its city is HQ to Delta, UPS, Georgia-Pacific and The Home Depot. The opportunity for business/athletic tie-ins would seem greater here than in, say, Clemson, S.C.

Somehow, though, Georgia Tech missed the NIL memo. Under athletic director Todd Stansbury, the Jackets apparently were content to watch as others around them – go ask the folks in Athens and Tuscaloosa about NIL – took sponsorship money to the bank, as it were. Last fall, Tech president Angel Cabrera replaced athletic Todd Stansbury with J Batt, who’d worked in, ahem, Tuscaloosa.

Tech has now joined the NIL fray. Its collective is The Tech Way. It arrived too late to save Pastner, but maybe Pastner wasn’t the guy to take this program where it needed to go. Maybe Amir Abdur-Rahim will be.

Apologies to Kennesaw State, which under Abdur-Rahim is about to take part in the NCAA tournament, but your coach already is a hot item. His work with the Owls – from 1-28 to an ASUN championship in four years – leaps off the page. Tech can consult with all the big-ticket search firms and conduct a worldwide search, and it mightn’t find anybody better than the guy who’s working in Cobb County.

At KSU, Abdur-Rahim has recruited to a suburban school that hadn’t seen a winning season since joining Division I in 2005. He blended those recruits into a team that could bust brackets this time next week. He’s from Atlanta. He played at Wheeler High, a premier program. As Tom Crean’s assistant, he helped lure the massive recruit Anthony Edwards to Georgia. Abdur-Rahim’s older brother Shareef was among those 5-star prospects who fled the state.

Nobody knows Atlanta and Georgia better than Abdur-Rahim. Is he ready for the ACC? Well, Cremins came from Appalachian State, Paul Hewitt from Siena. Each took the Jackets to a Final Four. Between them, they led Tech to 14 NCAA tournaments. The two coaches since Hewitt – Brian Gregory and Pastner – took Tech to one Big Dance over a dozen years.

Pastner arrived from Memphis with the reputation of being a better recruiter than coach. At Tech, he was a better coach than recruiter. For whatever reason, he couldn’t lure a big-name Georgian to Georgia Tech. According to 247 Sports, the nation’s top senior is Isaiah Collier, a guard from – wouldn’t you know? – Wheeler. He’s headed to USC. For Tech again to matter, that’s the sort of thing that must cease.

Much should be expected of Tech’s next coach. Without Mike Krzyzewski and Roy Williams and Jim Boeheim, the ACC is wide open. In college hoops, one recruiting class can change a program. In college hoops, the right coach at the right place can move mountains. If it hires the right coach – and supports him to the fullest – Tech can be that place.

Get breaking news and traffic alerts emailed to you as news happens. Sign up for Breaking News.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Georgia State newsLocal Georgia State
Georgia Tech signee Blue Cain released from letter of intent, per report
Atlanta, GA7 hours ago
'Been a long time coming' | Damon Stoudamire gets emotional at Georgia Tech introduction
Atlanta, GA15 hours ago
Six coaching candidates Georgia Tech could consider
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Brent Key begins his first spring practice: ‘This is a new football team’
Atlanta, GA18 hours ago
Four-star Georgia Tech signee Blue Cain granted release from NLI
Atlanta, GA12 hours ago
Damon Stoudamire’s job - return Georgia Tech to the fast track
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
Jalen Carter scheduled to work out at Georgia’s Pro Day
Athens, GA14 hours ago
Damon Stoudamire hired as Georgia Tech’s next head coach
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
Class 7A blog: Wheeler, Brookwood carve special places in history
Marietta, GA16 hours ago
You can call Kennesaw State a Cinderella story if you want, but it won’t
Kennesaw, GA10 hours ago
Gainesville North Hall denies Gainesville East Forsyth’s challenge
Gainesville, GA1 day ago
'The Morning Shift on 92.9 The Game' with Blackmon, Johnson, and Morgan begins this month
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
Player Quotes After Georgia State's Spring Game
Atlanta, GA2 days ago
Woodstock River Ridge severs Hampton Lovejoy’s hopes
Woodstock, GA1 day ago
Class 4A Blog: Newcomers Pace Academy and Griffin capture state titles in 4A debuts
Griffin, GA11 hours ago
Colts reportedly releasing Falcons great Matt Ryan
Indianapolis, IN2 hours ago
Cash buyers made up more than half of metro Atlanta home sales in 2022
Atlanta, GA12 hours ago
Allatoona football hires Loganville’s Smith as coach
Loganville, GA9 hours ago
Deja News: ‘Blizzard of ‘93′ was shocking start to Atlanta spring
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
Falcons sign Kaleb McGary to a three-year contract extension
Atlanta, GA8 hours ago
Falcons re-sign fullback Keith Smith
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
Falcons re-sign punter Bradley Pinion
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
Timberwolves set tone early, trounce Hawks at State Farm Arena
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
Falcons to sign linebacker Kaden Elliss
Atlanta, GA20 hours ago
Photos: Big first half propels Timberwolves against host Hawks
Minneapolis, MN1 day ago
Updated football hires: Villa Rica’s Barron retires; South Atlanta coach leaving
Villa Rica, GA1 day ago
Falcons adding free-agent Taylor Heinicke, what’s next at quarterback?
Atlanta, GA18 hours ago
Popular Eatery Named Georgia's 'Must-Visit' Restaurant
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
Falcons to sign All-Pro safety Jessie Bates
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
Report: Falcons agree to terms with David Onyemata
Atlanta, GA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy