SF Giants sign former second-round pick to minor-league deal

The SF Giants have signed right-handed pitcher Logan Shore to a minor-league contract. Shore was once a top prospect in the Oakland Athletics and Detroit Tigers farm systems, but struggled in the upper minors. Shore's deal did not include an invitation to big-league spring training so he has already been assigned to Triple-A Sacramento.

Detroit Tigers pitching prospect Logan Shore warms up before throwing live batting practice during spring training. (2022) Kirthmon F. Dozier / USA TODAY NETWORK

Shore was drafted in the second round of the 2016 MLB Draft by the A's out of the University of Florida. He held his own at High-A in his first full professional season, recording a 4.09 ERA in 72.2 innings pitched with 74 strikeouts and 16 walks. However, Shore struggled mightily at Double-A the following season and the A's traded him to the Tigers in a package for right-handed pitcher Mike Fiers.

Shore posted a 3.43 ERA with the Tigers Double-A affiliate in 2019, but he only struck out 58 batters in 97 innings pitched while issuing 39 walks, suggesting he may have benefitted from good batted-ball luck. However, he continued limiting opposing offenses at Triple-A in 2021 despite struggling to miss bats.

That changed in 2022. With the Tigers Triple-A affiliate in Toledo, Shore surrendered 12 home runs in just 52.1 innings pitched and finished the season with a 5.68 ERA. By the end of August, he was released by Detroit.

Shore features a low-90s fastball that fails to play above its velocity and lacks a quality breaking ball. The 28-year-old righty relies on a changeup, which is easily his best pitch, to keep opposing hitters off balance. Without overpowering stuff, Shore has limited room for error when he's on the mound.

It's hard to imagine Logan Shore will ever live up to the lofty expectations the A's once had for him when they selected him with the 47th pick in the draft. But he will look to change that narrative this season in the SF Giants organization.